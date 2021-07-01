Riot introduces Wild Rift esports to Brazil

Riot Games is bringing esports for League of Legends: Wild Rift in Brazil. It will consist of a season start tournament followed by the Wild Rift Tour, which will lead to a LAN final at the Riot Games studio in São Paulo.

To kick-off the esports scene for the MOBA game, a season start tournament will be organized on July 9 and 10. Four teams from the country will be invited to this competition. They will compete in a single-elimination bracket consisting of best-of-three semifinals and best-of-five finals. It will be livestreamed exclusively on Nimo TV and has a prize pool of R$ 55,000 (about $11,065).

Image via Riot Games

Following this, the main esports competition for the country will begin. The Wild Rift tour will consist of four open qualifiers in August and September. Across these four qualifiers, teams will accumulate points with the top eight making it to the grand final.

The grand final will take place at the Riot Games Studio in São Paulo. Teams will not only be competing for the title of champions but slots to the inaugural Wild Rift World Championship 2021, scheduled to take place at the end of the year, will also be up for grabs.

The four qualifiers and the grand finals of the Wild Rift Tour will have a combined prize pool of R$ 250,000 (about $50,200). Riot has said that more details about the tour will be announced during the season start tournament on July 9 and 10.