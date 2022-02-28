The Season of Alola begins as Pokémon from Sun and Moon appear in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is entering its next season of content, and instead of it being themed around history or action, this new season centers around the Alola region to help celebrate the inclusion of generation seven into the game.

The Season of Alola begins on March 1 and will see the introduction of several Pokémon originally discovered in the Alola region, including Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. Along with this debut, March will include multiple new events themed around Alola, such as the first Welcome to Alola event and one based on the Lush Jungle area from Sun and Moon. Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew will also be featured for the March Community Day.

In the Welcome to Alola event, which will run from March 1 to 9, players will encounter Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, and Yungoos more often in the wild and have a Tropical Collection Challenge to complete. Tapu Koko will also be appearing in five-star raids during this time, with several Alolan regional Pokémon also set to appear.

Launching alongside the Season of Alola, players will be able to participate in the Go Battle League: The Interlude Season, which will be slightly different than previous seasons.

As Niantic revamps the GBL, this season is being used as an extended period of time for the developers to work on balances and adjustments. Thus, calling it The Interlude Season and changing some of the rules.

Players can expect to see a lot of Alolan Pokémon and locations being featured throughout the Season of Alola, which will run from March 1 to June 1.