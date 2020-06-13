Tencent unveils new PUBG Mobile esports studio—and it looks amazing

Tencent shared a sneak peek of its newly-constructed PUBG Mobile Esports studio during the ongoing PMPL South Asia finals today. The studio is situated in Katowice, Poland.

Tencent and ESL announced in March that a new studio for the game was being constructed. ESL had said that the studio will become “the home of offline matches” for PUBG Mobile. The studio is dedicated exclusively for the battle royale game.

Here are some sneak peeks of the brand-new studio:

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

The studio was supposed to be the location of the ongoing PMPL Americas season one. The tournament is being played online, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent interview with Dot Esports, the director of PUBG Mobile global esports, James Yang, said that Tencent showed the studio to the top professional teams who “loved” it. He added that Tencent has tried to show its main goals as “mobility, accessibility, and lifestyle” through the studio.

The studio was also supposed to hold the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). The world league will now be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tencent announced today. Since it won’t be a regular season, it will be called the “season zero” of the PMWL.