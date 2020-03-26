ESL partners with PUBG Mobile to create new esports initiatives

ESL is teaming up with PUBG Mobile to create a new studio for the game in Katowice, Poland. The “brand new and innovative” studio will be dedicated exclusively to PUBG Mobile esports. ESL has said that this will become “the home of offline matches” for the battle royale.

The partnership will see the esports company hosting numerous PUBG Mobile tournaments around the year. This announcement comes after ESL unveiled that the ESL Mobile Open winner will directly qualify for the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) North America.

Related: ESL Mobile Open season 5 has been integrated with PUBG Mobile’s competitive ecosystem

After qualifying through the PMCO, and the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) for almost all regions of the world, the top squads will make their way to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). Two seasons of the World League will be held in 2020, which will have a price pool of $1 million each.

Given the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESL has said that the PMWL will take place in its newly-constructed studio in Katowice only if the health climate allows. The World League will be a month-long event with five broadcast days per week and will be split into two divisions, East and West. Top squads from here will then make their way to the PUBG Mobile World Championship.

“We are very excited to support PUBG Mobile in growing as a truly global esports title, sharing our expertise on how to successfully create an open competition on all levels,” said Fabian Scheuermann, vice-president product operations and strategy in publisher development at ESL. “In the current climate, it is important that all involved in the esports community act in a way that protects both our long-term future and our immediate concerns for the safety of our competitors. PUBG Mobile and ESL together can achieve this, culminating in a high-class esports ecosystem.”