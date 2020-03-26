ESL Mobile Open season 5 has been integrated with PUBG Mobile’s competitive ecosystem

Auto Chess is also being added to the roster of games being played.

The fifth season of the ESL Mobile Open is witnessing the addition of some new features. Season five will include a new game, Auto Chess, and will also be integrated with PUBG Mobile’s esports ecosystem.

The autobattler game by Dragonquest Game, Auto Chess, is replacing Dota Underlords on the list of titles being played in the mobile open. The roster of games will now feature Asphalt 9: Legends, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, and Auto Chess.

Another interesting feature in this season of the tournament is the integration of the ESL Mobile Open with the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO). The winner of the ESL Mobile Open will directly qualify for the PMCO and won’t have to make its way through the open qualifiers.

“Mobile esports are providing access to the next generation of esports players and fans,” said Kevin Rosenblatt, vice president, product and content, ESL. “We’re excited to be adding Auto Chess to our collection of mobile titles in addition to tying in with the PUBG MOBILE competitive ecosystem. Through these and other soon to be announced updates, we believe the ESL Mobile Open is providing even more opportunities for casual mobile gamers and creating a clearer path to professional play for amateurs.”

Registration for all of the game titles in ESL Mobile Open season five is open until April 30.