PUBG Mobile World League season zero delayed one day

The opening weekend of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) has been postponed by a day due to login problems affecting multiple applications and games on iOS, Tencent announced earlier today.

Users on iOS experienced crashes earlier today due to the Facebook SDK. Most applications using the Facebook SDK couldn’t be accessed. The issue has since been resolved, Facebook announced.

The PMWL East was supposed to begin at 7:30am CT today. Tencent said that due to the “roadblock” associated with the Facebook bug on iOS, it’s postponed the PMWL season zero tournament and broadcast by a day.

Both divisions of the PMWL, the East and the West, have been pushed back one day.

The PMWL has a $425,000 prize pool for each division and is being played online. A total of 40 teams are participating in the two divisions. The winners of the East and the West will each walk away with $100,000.

The opening weekend, which will now begin tomorrow, will feature 15 matches being played. The results of the opening weekend will be used to seed the teams for league play. The top 16 teams from league play will move on to the finals of the first PMWL.