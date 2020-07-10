PUBG Mobile teams face ping disadvantage in PMWL West season zero due to online format

With the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West kicking off with season zero tomorrow, Tencent has moved the tournament to an online format for safety reasons, highlighting today some problems that the teams will have to face due to the league being held online.

The PMWL was scheduled to take place at the newly-constructed PUBG Mobile studio in Katowice, Poland. The league is being held online, however, to ensure the safety of everyone involved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its statement, Tencent said that it has “implemented additional tech solutions” to ensure that all teams get the best possible ping during the competition. In addition, “dedicated tools and recordings” will be in place to ensure tournament integrity during the whole season.

Tencent added that it faced a “complex challenge” which affected several PMWL West professional teams. These teams couldn’t be relocated to “latency friendly countries” due to travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tencent said.

Tencent hasn’t mentioned the names of the teams who will be playing with a disadvantage.

All affected teams have been given a choice to either compete or forfeit the competition and receive “fair compensation.” All teams refused to back out, however.

The Eastern division of the PMWL will face no problems.