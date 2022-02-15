PUBG Mobile’s Jujutsu Kaisen collab is now live

The collaboration is here and players can score themselves a ton of unique loot.

PUBG Mobile today kicked off its latest pop-culture collaboration, this time with Viz Media’s extremely popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen.

The battle royale’s latest collab brings new content for players to explore and earn via the game’s rewards. The Discovery Mode will allow players to accumulate Exploration Points and unlock even more loot during the event.

Through the Discovery mode, you’ll get the choice of cosmetics from the Jujutsu Kaisen collab. There are 19 rewards that you can earn throughout this event.

Megumi Fugishiro Cosplay Set

Jujutsu Kaisen Scar-L

Nobara Kagisaki – Enlighten Me Emote

Satoru Gojo – Warming Up Emote

Yuji Itadori Ornament

Megumi Fugishiro Ornament

Nobara Kagisaki Costplay Set

Jujutsu Kaisen Parachute

Jujutsu Kaisen Pan

Megumi Fugishiro – Cursed Technique Emote

Satoru Gojo Ornament

Nobara Kagisaki Ornament

Satoru Gojo Cosplay Set

Yuji Itadori – Cursed Technique Emote

Jujutsu Kaisen – UAZ

Ryomen Sukuna – Groza

Cathy – Exclusive Emote

Yuji Itadori Cosplay Set

Satoru Gojo Serious Mode Cosplay Set

PUBG’s collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen was originally announced in August 2021 after a successful run of PUBG Mobile’s Godzilla vs Kong event. Other collaborations have taken place since then, including an extremely popular Arcane crossover that saw iconic League of Legends character Jinx join the game, and more.

With the fan interest and unique content that lands during these events it’s likely we could see plenty more both in the anime realm and beyond throughout the rest of 2022.