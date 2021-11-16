PUBG Mobile version 1.7 patch notes: Arcane collaboration, carry feature, and more

PUBG Mobile’s version 1.7 is here. The update is gradually rolling out around the world. There will be no server downtime for it.

Version 1.7 brings PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with Riot’s highly-acclaimed animated series in the League of Legends universe, called Arcane. It will also launch a new Royale Pass, in addition to some more features.

Here are the complete patch notes for PUBG Mobile’s version 1.7.

New Mode: Mirror World

Image via Tencent

The new mode is a part of PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with Arcane. A “Mirror Island” will descend into Erangel as two dimensions between it and League merge.

Players can enter into the floating Mirror Island and fight as League of Legends champions. These are Jinx, Vi, Jayce, and Caitlyn, who are featured in Arcane. The island will allow players to choose which champion they want to transform into. Each will have a different weapon and ability.

Image via Tencent

Royale Pass Month 5: Mirror Realm

It will be live from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19.

It will feature the Vanguard and Lethal Creepster.

There will also be skins for the Kar98K and MK47. These will be in the Duty Till The End finish.

Modes Return

Tencent will continue bringing old modes back to PUBG Mobile.

Vikendi will be live on Nov. 16 and will supports rooms along with spectating.

Metro Royale: Reunion will arrives on Nov. 22 and will have the new Carry feature.

The Survive Till Dawn will launch on Nov. 25 and will be available every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. It will also support rooms and spectating.

The Infection Mode will be live from Nov. 25 onwards on every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The Payload 2.0 will arrive on Nov. 29 will be available on every Monday, Saturday, and Sunday. Rooms and spectating will be supported.

The Runic Power mode will be live from Nov. 30 onwards and will be available on every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday. It will also support rooms and spectating.

New Carry feature

From version 1.7, will be able to carry knocked down players and move them to another location. This will allow you to revive them in safer locations.

Image via Tencent

Combat Changes

Marksman Rifles: Tencent has said that the marksman rifles aren’t being used very much. Thus, they are getting a buff which includes increased damage at long range, bullet speed, and recovery speed to increase their effectiveness. SLR: The recovery speed and bullet speed have been increased. SKS: The recovery speed and bullet speed have been increased. Mini14: The long range damage has been increased. VSS: The weapon’s damage has been slightly increased.

DP28: According to Tencent, the weapon has been performing too well. Thus it’s getting a nerf. The bullet speed, long range damage, and headshot damage have been reduced.

Experience Improvements

Season cycle one, season three: It will be live from Nov. 19 to Jan. 17, with a new season exclusive currency that can be used to redeem supplies from past seasons. Some outfits from seasons one to four will be returning.

Image via Tencent