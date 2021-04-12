Pokémon Go Friendship Day event to focus on Grass-types and XP

The choice is weird but the bonuses are great.

New details for the upcoming Friendship Day event in Pokémon Go are now available, with the main focus oddly being placed on Grass-type Pokémon.

Instead of specifically relying on one element, Friendship Day will have Grass-type Pokémon like Chikorita and Foongus appearing more frequently in the wild and will have players finishing challenges to earn massive amounts of XP.

The event will run from 11am to 2pm local time on April 24 and include a new Collection Challenge and Friendship Day Global Challenge. Finishing each challenge will earn players 100,000 and 20,000 XP, respectively.

For the Friendship Day Global Challenge, you’ll actually earn 20,000 XP for each hourly challenge you complete.

There aren’t a lot of additional pieces of content since the event is only going to last a few hours. But during that period, there will be five bonuses active.

Increased chance of receiving a Lucky Pokémon when trading with a friend This will be active until 5pm local time on Apirl 24

Trade distance will be increased to 40 kilometers

Triple capture XP will be active throughout the event

Incense and Lures activated during the event will last for three hours

A lot of fans will be disappointed that Eevee’s most recent evolution, Sylveon, isn’t included in this event. But the bonuses are solid and all of that XP should keep players occupied for the full three hours.