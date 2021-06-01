League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 2.3 is coming on June 2

If you were excited for League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.3, you may have to wait a bit longer.

According to Wild Rift’s official patch schedule, version 2.3 was going to release on June 1. However, the game’s communications lead, Ben Forbes clarified today that the patch will be released a day later. It seems that Riot Games had forgotten to update the patch schedule page which led to this confusion.

Forbes added that they will be “more diligent” in the future to keep the schedule updated.

we messed up by not changing the patch schedule website, and i'll be more diligent in the future to keep the calendar up to date with the @RiotSupport team



the 2.3 patch drops tomorrow (not sure on exact timing)



please stop telling me to go fuck myself in portuguese, thank you! — Ben Forbes (@draggles) June 1, 2021

Wild Rift’s patch 2.3 is a big one, as it will introduce four new champions, a new event, close friends feature, skins, and more. As usual, players can also expect a lot of balance changes to come with the update.

Related: Everything we know about Wild Rift’s Broken Blades event

At the beginning of the patch, Riven and Irelia will drop into the game along with the Broken Blades event. Through this, players will be able to unlock either champion for free. The other two champions coming to Wild Rift are Lucian and Senna. They will be released a bit later into the patch.

The new close friends feature will allow players to add up to 20 people and give them one of four different labels, namely Best Buddies, Inseparable Allies, The Might of Family, or Perfect Partners. Close friends will share champion pools in co-op vs. AI and normal PvP matches. Leveling up with your close friend will also give an in-game flair that will be displayed on the spawn platform in matches.