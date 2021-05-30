Everything you need to know about Wild Rift’s Close Friends feature

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Patch 2.3 is coming on June 1 and is bringing a lot of new content including four champions, quality-of-life improvements, and the Close Friends feature.

Currently, players can add anyone to their friends’ list. The Close Friends feature will allow users to separate the special ones. Players will be able to add up to 20 close friends in Wild Rift. These close friends can be given four different labels:

Best Buddies

Inseparable Allies

The Might of Family

Perfect Partners

You can play with your close friends and send them gifts to level up together and unlock different features. There are three levels of close friends. All subsequent levels will grant heart streaks. The feature that will be unlocked in each level are as follows:

Level one: Close friends will also share their champion pools in co-op vs. AI and normal PvP matches.

Close friends will also share their champion pools in co-op vs. AI and normal PvP matches. Level two: A close friends icon will be shown in the lobby when they are in a party together.

A close friends icon will be shown in the lobby when they are in a party together. Level three: An in-game flair will be displayed on the spawning platform when two close friends are in a match.

Additionally, players will be able to “subscribe” to any three friends. You will receive in-game notifications on a subscribed friend’s match ending and when they are online.

Wild Rift’s Patch 2.3 will bring Riven, Irelia, Lucian, and Senna. Riven and Irelia will be immediately available along with an event that enables players to unlock either champion. Lucian and Senna, on the other hand, will be joining the game later this patch.