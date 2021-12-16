How to flip reset in Rocket League Sideswipe

Rocket League finally expanded its reach into mobile gaming and released on the platform with a slight twist. To be a better fit for mobile platforms, Psyonix re-designed the game while focusing on making the gameplay as comfortable as possible for mobile gamers.

Though the game features most of the core mechanics of the original, it’s set in an almost 2D environment which can make players wonder whether they can perform all the moves from the original on their mobile devices.

The answer can be no for some of the most advanced mechanics, but flip resetting isn’t one of them. Performing a flip reset in Rocket League Sideswipe can be slightly challenging at first. It’ll almost feel like a reflex once you get used to it.

Here’s how you can perform a Flip Reset in Rocket League Sideswipe.

How can you flip reset in Rocket League Sideswipe?

Performing a flip reset in Rocket League Sideswipe allows players to reset a flip and they’ll be able to jump again. Players looking to climb up the game’s ranked ladder will need to learn tricks such as this one to consistently outplay their opponents.

Knock the ball in the air or move toward it after another player knocks it in the air

Activate your boost toward the car but stop before touching it

Move your vehicle so you can touch the ball with all four wheels to perform a flip reset

While performing a flip reset can look hard at first, you can speed up the process by studying the trick in the practice mode before using it in a regular match. Even if you mess it up a few times initially, flip resetting will slowly turn into a natural part of the game, and you may even find yourself performing it without noticing.

We also recommend checking out visual guides before trying out the trick, since they’ll be able to showcase the importance of timing and approaching the ball from the right angle while performing flip resets.