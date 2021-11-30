Rocket League Sideswipe ranks and ranking system, explained

Rocket League’s quest to become a more accessible game continues. Only a year after going free-to-play, Rocket League also became available on mobile devices in the form of a new game, Sideswipe.

Unlike the original, Rocket League Sideswipe plays in a 2D setup and it was built from scratch for mobile platforms. With mobile players in mind, the game features more accessible controls and simpler gameplay. Once players download the game, they will be able to participate in one-vs-one and two-vs-two matches for the time being, and Psyonix can add more features in the future.

Though Rocket League Sideswipe may have a different gameplay experience, it still features a ranked system that has been fueling the competition in the original. More often than not, players will be drawn to try out the ranked more in Rocket League Sideswipe since they’ll want to play and prove themselves against players from their skill bracket.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rocket League Sideswipe’s ranked system.

How many ranked tiers are there in Rocket League Sideswipe?

There are a total of seven ranked tiers in Rocket League Sideswipe. Each rank is divided into five divisions and players will get to move up or down to these divisions by winning or losing matches.

Bronze Bronze Division I Bronze Division II Bronze Division III Bronze Division IV Bronze Division V

Silver Silver Division I Silver Division II Silver Division III Silver Division IV Silver Division V

Gold Gold Division I Gold Division II Gold Division III Gold Division IV Gold Division V

Platinum Platinum Division I Platinum Division II Platinum Division III Platinum Division IV Platinum Division V

Diamond Diamond Division I Diamond Division II Diamond Division III Diamond Division IV Diamond Division V

Champion Champion Division I Champion Division II Champion Division III Champion Division IV Champion Division V

Grand Champion Grand Champion Division I Grand Champion Division II Grand Champion Division III Grand Champion Division IV Grand Champion Division V



While winning more matches than you lose will allow you to advance through higher tiers, losing more will result in demotion to lower ranks. The best players will strive to make their way to the Grand Champion tier, where the competition will be at its toughest.