When does Rocket League go free-to-play?

Rocket League is making the big jump to become a free-to-play game after five years on the market and Psyonix is including a whole load of new changes to the game to go along with it.

This includes the addition of cross-platform progression for the game and a single set of dates for the game’s Competitive Seasons, Competitive Tournaments, and the Rocket Pass.

And while we do have a timeline for release, the developers have not given a specific date for when the free-to-play shift will actually take place. In the latest info dump about the new changes, Psyonix said Rocket League’s next update would be out in mid-September, with the free-to-play update going out shortly after that.

This will be a soft relaunch for the game, with hopes of capitalizing on a new market of players with cross-platform enhancements and the free-to-play model. Players who supported the game before this move will receive Legacy status, however.

Legacy status means the player bought Rocket League before the free-to-play launch. To reward those loyal players, Psyonix is giving them extra perks. Here are the perks.

All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play Basically anything without a third-party license

“Est. 20XX” title that displays the first year you played Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

Golden and Faded Cosmos Boost Faded Cosmos Boost will only be given to players who have played online at least once

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

All of the Legacy rewards will be granted once the free-to-play version launches later this month.