Best Rocket League camera settings

Like in most traditional sports, having raw talent in Rocket League can only get you so far on a competitive level. If you’re looking to stomp the competition, you’ll need to master your field vision and team play.

Having a bird’s-eye view on the field will help you become a better team player since you’ll know everyone’s positioning in a given moment. Rocket League can look simple at first, and optimizing your settings may feel like a waste of time. Once you start climbing up the ranks, however, the game shows its true potential and high skill ceiling.

While most settings like sensitivity, graphics, and audio tend to be up to personal preference, professional Rocket League players agree on one thing: camera settings. It’d be a bold statement to call the following configurations the “right” way to play the game, but since almost all high-level players agree on them, it makes them the best settings to give yourself a competitive advantage.

These settings are the average of over 130 professional Rocket League players, and they were calculated via an algorithm of a fan. Even if you struggle to adjust to these settings, they should improve your gameplay in the long run.

Field of View: 109.8

The Field of View (FoV) setting adjusts how much of an area you can see from the back of your car. Increasing your FoV value will enlarge your view, allowing you to gain more information about what’s happening throughout the field. Most professional players prefer keeping this setting at its maximum value, with a couple of exceptions.

The outliers tend to keep their FoV between 107-109, but they make up for the loss of screen space by adjusting their Camera Distances to above-average values.

FoV will also increase the number of pixels your system is going to render. If you notice any performance issues after increasing your FoV, make sure to tone down your graphical settings before decreasing it. The competitive advantage you’ll gain from a higher FoV is more valuable than graphical settings in the case of Rocket League.

Camera Distance: 267.48

Image via Psyonix

Camera distance doesn’t extend your FoV but allows you to further increase your gaze upon the field by placing the camera that follows you more units back.

Though it may feel like having the maximum viewing range is the way to go, increasing camera distance to its maximum levels can cause you to lose accuracy. Since the camera will be further away, your car and the ball will shrink in size as well. It’ll make it significantly more difficult to estimate the distance you’d need to cover to reach the ball, giving you a competitive disadvantage.

Professional players prefer camera distance values scattered around the 265 and 270 range. Despite the averages, you can use this setting to fine-tune and compliment your FoV. If you feel more comfortable with your own adjustments, you can undoubtedly go with those settings as well.

Camera Height: 103.6

This setting adjusts the level of the camera behind you in terms of height. A higher camera will help you see more of your car, which can be helpful while dribbling. It may make it harder to make aerial plays, however, so finding that sweet spot is key.

Pro Rocket League players mostly keep their Camera Height settings around 90 to 110. The average is 103.6, but it mostly depends on what type of player you are. If you find yourself going for aerial balls more, then you can experiment with values below 100.

Camera Angle: -3.83

Image via Psyonix

Camera angle adjusts the steepness of your view. At lower negative values, you’ll see more of your bumper.

While the default angle settings are nowhere close to the average, most professional players keep it between -3.00 and -4.00, which averages around -3.83. Values around this range allow players to have a nice angle that enables them to keep an eye on their opponents who are approaching the ball.

Camera Stiffness: 0.457

Camera stiffness refers to how far your camera adjusts itself when you reach maximum speed. With default settings, the camera backs itself even further, but once you turn it up to higher volumes, the camera movement decreases significantly.

While higher values are beneficial to keep your focus, lower volumes will increase your vision as you reach higher speeds. Professional players seem to be divided on this one since some prefer maxing it out at 1.00, while others prefer lower volumes.

If you’d like to go with the best of both worlds, 0.457 works wonders. We recommend testing out the extremes as well, however, so definitely give a shot to stiffness levels of 1.00 and around 0.20 to test what works best for you.

Swivel Speed: 5.26

Swivel speed adjusts the quickness of your camera animation when you use the camera stick.

Using higher volumes will allow your camera to make swift turns, but it can also cause you to miss important information throughout the field.

Professional Rocket League players prefer keeping this setting either at lower volumes like two or higher values like six-seven. While their average of 5.26 also works great as a balance, you can give a shot to both settings to determine your personal preference.

Transition Speed: 1.188

Image via Psyonix

Transition speed controls how fast you can switch between the ball camera and your point of view. While a quicker transition may sound ideal, an instant shift can be distracting at times as well.

Most pros prefer having this setting at lower volumes with a few exceptions, of course. These outliers prefer transition speeds between two and three, which bumps up to average to a 1.188.

Camera Shake: Off

If you’re looking to become a competitive Rocket League player, one of the first things you should do is turning off Camera Shake. Though it gives the game more of an epic look, it’s a disrupting setting at best.

Having it on will make it harder for you to gather information through your screen during hectic moments and make dribbling harder than it already is.