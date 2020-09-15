Rocket League to launch free-to-play on Sept. 23

The wait is nearly over. Rocket League’s free-to-play launch is about to turn the corner, bringing a ton of changes, updates, and new content to the game on Sept. 23.

Players can expect a new update tomorrow at 11am CT for Rocket League, which will “lay the groundwork” for when F2P actually goes live.

This update will bring its own set of changes that will carry over into the F2P version of the game, including Support-A-Creator integration for the Epic Games Store. That means players can choose to support their favorite content creators and influencers by using their creator codes to give them five percent of the credits spent.

Here’s the other content dropping in tomorrow’s update:

New Quick Chats

Heatseeker in Private Matches

Larger item pool for Trade Ups

Solo Standard removed

New Bot difficulty

New Merc Hitbox

Rocket League X Monstercat Remixes

Updated Menu

Changes to Achievements

Psyonix will also be hosting a new in-game event called Llama-Rama after launch, but more details on that will be coming next week.

Image via Psyonix

As for the F2P update itself, Psyonix is adding cross-platform progression for the game and a single set of dates for the game’s Competitive Seasons, Competitive Tournaments, and the Rocket Pass. Competitive tournaments will also be live on day one, along with season one of the new Rocket Pass.

Two new item packs will also be available in the Bundles portion of the Item Shop at launch.

Endo Starter Pack

Endo

Gaiden Wheels (Grey)

Neo-Thermal Boost

Friction Trail

500 Credits

Jäger Pack

Jäger 619 (Titanium White)

Apparatus Wheels (Titanium White)

Toon Goal Explosion (Titanium White)

1000 Credits

And as a bonus, if you add Rocket League to your Epic Games Store library between Sept. 23 and Oct. 23, you’ll receive a $10 Epic Games Store coupon that you can use on any game or add-on that costs $14.99 and up. You’ll also receive two new items, the Sun Ray Boost and Hot Rocks Trail, when you download and launch the game.