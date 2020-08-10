Here the invited teams to the second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues

The invited teams for the second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPLs) were revealed today during the World League (PMWL).

Seven pro leagues will be held for different regions around the world. The PMPLs go on for several weeks with a league stage and finals. A total of 24 teams will compete in the competition from each region of the PMPL to become the champions. The top teams will advance to the next season of the PMWL.

Here are the invited teams for the second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPLs). The remaining teams will be decided on the basis of separate qualifiers or the PUBG Mobile Club Opens (PMCOs).

PMPL Indonesia

PMPL Vietnam

PMPL Thailand

PMPL Malaysia

PMPL Chinese Taipei

PMPL Americas

PMPL South Asia

A new scoring system for the PMPLs was also unveiled today. This system grants zero points to the bottom three teams and gives just 15 placement points to the first-placed team. Just like in the past, each kill will continue to grant one point.

The Pro Leagues were introduced in 2020 as part of the new structure for PUBG Mobile Esports. They feature top professional teams from different regions competing for a share of the prize pool and the title of regional champions. PUBG Mobile Esports has a combined prize pool of over $5 million in 2020.