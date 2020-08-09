PUBG Mobile Esports unveils new points system for Pro and World Leagues

It will be followed in the upcoming Pro Leagues.

The new points system for PUBG Mobile Esports’ Pro Leagues (PMPL) season two and the World League (PMWL) was announced during the PMWL East season zero finals today.

The point system was first unveiled three days ago for season two of the PMPL Indonesia. Today, it was confirmed that this will be followed across all the Pro Leagues and the World League. The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split, on the other hand, will continue with the old scoring system.

Here is the new points system in PUBG Mobile Esports:

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: eight points

Fifth place: six points

Sixth place: four points

Seventh place: two points

Eighth to 12th place: one point

13th to 16th place: zero points

Each kill will continue to give one point.

The biggest change in this scoring system is that the gap between the first and second positions has been reduced to just three points. This used to be six in the old points system. Also, 13th to 16th place will now get no placement points. Previously, these positions granted one point.

The PMPLs will start later this month and go on until October 2020. Top teams from here will qualify for the next season of the World League.