Everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Club Open fall split 2020

The fall split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) has begun for different regions around the world. The competition is for semi-professional teams where the best will advance to different Pro Leagues or the World League. From here, teams will have a shot at making it to the PUBG Mobile World Championship 2020.

The PMCO is the lowest level in PUBG Mobile esports’ hierarchy of competitions. The tournament features open in-game qualifiers. Teams can play up to 32 matches in these with the top two games of each map (Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi) being taken into consideration for the final rankings. Top teams will advance to the PMCO group stage of their respective regions.

Here is the entire schedule for the PMCO fall split 2020:

Qualification stage: July 17-27

Regional group stage: Aug. 2020

Regional semifinals: Aug. 2020

Regional finals: Sept. 2020

The exact dates for these stages will be revealed for different regions after the qualification stage.

Here are the different PMCOs which will be held in the fall split:

Americas

There will be three PMCOs in the Americas region. The top teams from them will advance to the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas. The PMPL will be a LAN event if the coronavirus pandemic allows that to happen.

Here are three PMCOs in the Americas region:

PMCO Latin America

PMCO North America

PMCO Brazil

Europe

There will be four PMCOs in the European region. The top teams from them will qualify for a separate PMCO Europe Finals. Last split’s Europe finals were played online.

The best teams from the Europe finals will directly qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

Here are the four PMCOs in the European region:

PMCO Europe qualifier

PMCO CIS

PMCO Germany

PMCO Turkey

Middle East and Africa

There will be three PMCOs in the MEA region. The top teams from these will qualify for the PMCO MEA finals, where the best will advance to the PMWL.

Here are the three PMCOs in the MEA region:

PMCO Middle East and Africa qualifier

PMCO Iraq

PMCO Saudi Arabia

South Asia

There will be three PMCOs in the South Asia region. Top teams from these will qualify for the PMPL South Asia where the best will advance to the World League.

Here are the three PMCOs in the South Asia region:

PMCO South Asia

PMCO India

PMCO Pakistan

In the spring split, PMCO Pakistan was made a separate region where the winner directly qualified for the PMWL instead of the PMPL South Asia. Something similar could happen this split.

The PMCO Pakistan also hangs in balance after PUBG was temporarily banned in Pakistan. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Agency, the game poses a negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children. It remains to be seen whether the competition will happen in the country or not.

Other PMCOs

PMCO Wildcard: This PMCO will feature regions not included in any of the aforementioned ones. The winner will directly qualify for the World League.

PMCO SEA Wildcard: This PMCO is for the SEA region. In the previous split, top teams from here qualified for the PMPL SEA. The same will likely happen this time as well.

Currently, season zero of the PUBG Mobile World League is going on for both divisions: East and West. The league features a prize pool of $850,000 and will finish on Aug. 9.