The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East finals for season zero are being played from Aug. 6 to 9. The top 16 teams from the league play are competing to crown the champions, who will walk away with $100,000.

Season zero of the PMWL is being played online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tencent previously had plans to conduct the league in the newly constructed PUBG Mobile studio in Katowice, Poland. The coronavirus pandemic prevented this from happening, however.

Teams will be playing six matches per day. That means there will be a total of 24 matches played to determine the final rankings.

Here are the overall rankings and the scores per match of the PMWL East season zero finals.

Overall rankings

Here are the overall rankings after five matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Day one

Match six – Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match five – Sanhok

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Vikendi

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

This article will be updated as more games are completed.