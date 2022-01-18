League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0 is almost here. A lot of new content is coming throughout the patch, including a new champion, skins, events, accessories, and more.

Riot Games is also bringing the voice chat feature for testing to users in North and South America. The company plans to make it available in more regions if things go smoothly with the initial test launch. Riot has also said the next major balance patch will be coming in mid February.

Here are the complete notes and updates for Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0.

New champion: Sett, the Boss

Sett will be released on Jan. 25 at 6:01pm CT.

Image via Riot Games

New feature: Guild vs. Guild season two

The second season of the Guild vs. Guild is here. It has launched with a new location, trophy track, and rewards.

Some changes have also been made to Trophy Points so they are easier to earn. Three group community missions to two group community missions. One solo accessible community mission to two solo accessible community missions. Trophy Track levels one to 25 lowered by 25 percent.

It will be available on Jan. 23 at 6:01pm CT.

Image via Riot Games

Lunar New Year map

Summoner’s Rift has been decorated with festive lanterns and banners to mark the Lunar New Year. Additionally, players will be greeted with a firecracker show at the start of matches.

Image via Riot Games

Voice chat

Riot is bringing back a test version of the voice chat feature only for premade teams. Currently, it will only be available in North and South America with other regions joining soon.

Riot has said it will be removing the feature it issues are spotted.

Gifting changes

Riot said it recently made some changes to how gifting works to combat fraudulent purchases. Daily gifting cap: Five per day lowered to two per day. Friend requirement: 72 hours being friends increased to two weeks being friends.



Wild Pass

Players will unlock the Hexplorer Galio on completing this season’s Wild Pass.

It will be available on Jan 18 at 6:01pm CT.

Image via Riot Games

New mode: Ultra Rapid Fire (URF)

The mode is coming back in Patch 3.0.

The URF mode’s map will also have a festive look themed around the Lunar New Year, similar to Summoner’s Rift.

Image via Riot Games

Skins

These will be released on Jan. 18 at 6:01pm CT:

Firecracker Jinx

Hexplorer Galio

Radiant Wukong

Warring Kingdoms Garen

Warring Kingdoms Vi

These will be released on Jan. 25 at 6:01pm CT:

Firecracker Diana

Firecracker Sett

Firecracker Teemo

Firecracker Tristana

Firecracker Xin Zhao

Besides Firecracket Sett, all other Firecracker skins will only be available from Jan. 26 to March 1.

Image via Riot Games

Accessories

A lot of new accessories are coming in Patch 3.0. They will be released throughout the patch.

Baubles: Kunai Help You? (Onyx, Silver, Teal, Gold, Pearlescent); Gyoz-AHH!; Golden Roar; Gargoyle; Do Not Push; Ring Ring; Light ‘em Up

Kunai Help You? (Onyx, Silver, Teal, Gold, Pearlescent); Gyoz-AHH!; Golden Roar; Gargoyle; Do Not Push; Ring Ring; Light ‘em Up Icons: Smile, It’s A New Year!; Reach For Luck; Heroic Hexploration; Master of the Sword; Cutting Looks

Smile, It’s A New Year!; Reach For Luck; Heroic Hexploration; Master of the Sword; Cutting Looks Rift emblems: Ionian Standard (Amethyst, Azure, Amber, Jade); Don’t Shoot; Caution: Kraken

Ionian Standard (Amethyst, Azure, Amber, Jade); Don’t Shoot; Caution: Kraken Player emblems : Pride of Ionia (Earth, Light, Spirit, Flame)

: Pride of Ionia (Earth, Light, Spirit, Flame) Icon border: King of Beasts; Hexplorer’s Wings

King of Beasts; Hexplorer’s Wings Profile borders: Winged Protector

Winged Protector Emotes: Need a Little Luck?; NOM; I’m So Pumped; OOOOOH; YOU!; This Isn’t Over; I’ll Protect You!; Twinsies; Pfffffahaha; Not.Now; KA-POW; Everything’s Ruined; Mind: Blown; You See That?; Hi Hello Hi!

Need a Little Luck?; NOM; I’m So Pumped; OOOOOH; YOU!; This Isn’t Over; I’ll Protect You!; Twinsies; Pfffffahaha; Not.Now; KA-POW; Everything’s Ruined; Mind: Blown; You See That?; Hi Hello Hi! Loading screen borders: Firecracker Jinx; Radiant Wukong; Warring Kingdoms Garen; Warring Kingdoms Vi; Firecracker Diana; Firecracker Sett; Firecracker Teemo; Firecracker Tristana; Firecracker Xin Zhao

Firecracker Jinx; Radiant Wukong; Warring Kingdoms Garen; Warring Kingdoms Vi; Firecracker Diana; Firecracker Sett; Firecracker Teemo; Firecracker Tristana; Firecracker Xin Zhao Spawn tags: Hunting Stripes

Hunting Stripes Custom recalls: Sparklers; Endless Fighting; Grey Skies Are Gonna Clear Up

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

New event: Name That Champion

The Name That Champion event will begin on Jan. 19 at 6:01pm CT. It is returning with mini games and lots of rewards.

Image via Riot Games

New event: Lunar Banquet

The event will begin on Jan. 25 at 6:01pm CT.

Champion changes

Dr. Mundo

Base stats

Base health regeneration: 12 to 9

Health regeneration per level: 0.81 to 0.68

Ezreal

(1) Mystic Shot

AD ratio: 110 to 120 percent

Jax

Base Stats

Base health regeneration: 9 to 12

Health regeneration growth: 0.55 to 0.81

(P) Relentless Assault

Attack speed per stack: 2.4 percent + level × 0.6 percent to 3/5.5/8/10.5 percent (at levels 1/5/9/13)

Kayle

Base Stats

Health per level: 105 to 95

(P) Divine Ascent

Wave damage: 15/20/25/30 + 20 percent AP to 12/16/20/24 + 15 percent AP

(3) Starfire Spellblade

Passive damage: 15/20/25/30 + 20 percent AP to 12/16/20/24 + 15 percent AP

Miss Fortune

(2) Strut

Bonus movement speed gained over time: 45/55/65/75 to 35/45/55/65

Total bonus movement speed: 70/80/90/100 to 60/70/80/90

Morgana

(1) Dark Binding

Fixed a bug where the root duration of Dark Binding was not reduced by tenacity.

(2) Tormented Shadow

Damage to monsters: 150 to 200 percent

Riven

Base stats

Base health regeneration: 7.5 to 9

Health regeneration per level: 0.55 to 0.68

Tryndamere

(3) Spinning Slash

Critical strikes reduce the cooldown of Spinning Slash by one second, doubled against champions to critical strikes against minions reduce the cooldown of Spinning Slash by one second, doubled against champions.

ARAM changes

Amumu Damage received: 0 to -10 percent

Aurelion Sol Damage received: 0 to -10 percent

Fizz Damage received: -15 to -20 percent

Kai’Sa Damage dealt: Five to 10 percent Damage received: Zero to -5 percent

Kayle Damage dealt: Zero to -10 percent Damage received: Zero to 10 percent

Leona Damage received: -15 to -5 percent

Lucian Damage dealt: Zero to five percent Damage received: Zero to -5 percent

Morgana Damage dealt: Zero to -5 percent Damage received: Zero to five percent

Nunu & Willump Damage dealt: Zero to 10 percent

Orianna Damage dealt: Zero to -10 percent

Pantheon Damage dealt: 10 to zero percent

Riven Damage dealt: Zero to 10 percent

Xayah Damage dealt: -10 to -5 percent Damage received: 5 to zero percent

Death timers After 11 minutes all death timers will cap at a maximum of 45 seconds.



Ultra Rapid Fire (URF) changes

Akali Damage dealt: Zero to five percent Damage received: Zero to -5 percent

Akshan Damage received: Zero to -5 percent

Amumu Damage received: Zero to -5 percent

Camille Damage dealt: Zero to five percent Damage received: Zero to -5%

Corki (P) Hextech Munitions Package initial spawn timer: Four to two minutes Package respawn timer: 2:30 to a minute

Darius Damage dealt: Zero to five percent Damage received: Zero to -10 percent

Fiora Damage received: Zero to -5 percent

Jhin Damage dealt: Zero to five percent

Katarina Damage dealt: Zero to five percent Damage received: Zero to -5 percent

Kayle Damage dealt: Zero to -10 percent Damage received: Zero to five percent

Miss Fortune Damage dealt: Zero to five percent

Nunu & Willump Damage dealt: Zero to eight percent Damage received: Zero to 10 percent Healing effectiveness: Zero to 10 percent

Rammus Damage dealt: Zero to five percent

Riven Damage received: Zero to -10 percent

Senna Damage dealt: Zero to five percent

Thresh (P) Damnation Gain two souls per pick-up

Yasuo Damage dealt: Zero to five percent Damage received: Zero to -10 percent



Gameplay changes

Items

Edge of Night

Combine cost: 800 to 950

Total cost: 3000 to 3150

Essence Reaver

Attack Damage: 40 to 45

Mana restore per attack: Two percent missing mana to three percent missing mana

Hextech Megadrive

(P) Tinker Refund cooldown for heals and shields: Five to three seconds



Rune changes

Domination: Brutal

Seven bonus attack damage and two percent bonus armor penetration, or 14 ability power and two percent bonus magic penetration (adaptive) to gain seven bonus attack damage or 14 ability power (adaptive).

Jungle

Monsters

Monsters that level up in combat wil no longer gain current health from the level up.

Others

Riot has added a new set of login rewards for new players.

For tournament organizers, Riot has added the ability to surrender custom games at 0:00 to fix any draft or lobby issues.

The ability to hide the timeline has also been added.

Free-to-play champion rotation