League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0 is almost here. A lot of new content is coming throughout the patch, including a new champion, skins, events, accessories, and more.
Riot Games is also bringing the voice chat feature for testing to users in North and South America. The company plans to make it available in more regions if things go smoothly with the initial test launch. Riot has also said the next major balance patch will be coming in mid February.
Here are the complete notes and updates for Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0.
New champion: Sett, the Boss
- Sett will be released on Jan. 25 at 6:01pm CT.
New feature: Guild vs. Guild season two
- The second season of the Guild vs. Guild is here. It has launched with a new location, trophy track, and rewards.
- Some changes have also been made to Trophy Points so they are easier to earn.
- Three group community missions to two group community missions.
- One solo accessible community mission to two solo accessible community missions.
- Trophy Track levels one to 25 lowered by 25 percent.
- It will be available on Jan. 23 at 6:01pm CT.
Lunar New Year map
Summoner’s Rift has been decorated with festive lanterns and banners to mark the Lunar New Year. Additionally, players will be greeted with a firecracker show at the start of matches.
Voice chat
- Riot is bringing back a test version of the voice chat feature only for premade teams. Currently, it will only be available in North and South America with other regions joining soon.
- Riot has said it will be removing the feature it issues are spotted.
Gifting changes
- Riot said it recently made some changes to how gifting works to combat fraudulent purchases.
- Daily gifting cap: Five per day lowered to two per day.
- Friend requirement: 72 hours being friends increased to two weeks being friends.
Wild Pass
- Players will unlock the Hexplorer Galio on completing this season’s Wild Pass.
- It will be available on Jan 18 at 6:01pm CT.
New mode: Ultra Rapid Fire (URF)
- The mode is coming back in Patch 3.0.
- The URF mode’s map will also have a festive look themed around the Lunar New Year, similar to Summoner’s Rift.
Skins
These will be released on Jan. 18 at 6:01pm CT:
- Firecracker Jinx
- Hexplorer Galio
- Radiant Wukong
- Warring Kingdoms Garen
- Warring Kingdoms Vi
These will be released on Jan. 25 at 6:01pm CT:
- Firecracker Diana
- Firecracker Sett
- Firecracker Teemo
- Firecracker Tristana
- Firecracker Xin Zhao
Besides Firecracket Sett, all other Firecracker skins will only be available from Jan. 26 to March 1.
Accessories
A lot of new accessories are coming in Patch 3.0. They will be released throughout the patch.
- Baubles: Kunai Help You? (Onyx, Silver, Teal, Gold, Pearlescent); Gyoz-AHH!; Golden Roar; Gargoyle; Do Not Push; Ring Ring; Light ‘em Up
- Icons: Smile, It’s A New Year!; Reach For Luck; Heroic Hexploration; Master of the Sword; Cutting Looks
- Rift emblems: Ionian Standard (Amethyst, Azure, Amber, Jade); Don’t Shoot; Caution: Kraken
- Player emblems: Pride of Ionia (Earth, Light, Spirit, Flame)
- Icon border: King of Beasts; Hexplorer’s Wings
- Profile borders: Winged Protector
- Emotes: Need a Little Luck?; NOM; I’m So Pumped; OOOOOH; YOU!; This Isn’t Over; I’ll Protect You!; Twinsies; Pfffffahaha; Not.Now; KA-POW; Everything’s Ruined; Mind: Blown; You See That?; Hi Hello Hi!
- Loading screen borders: Firecracker Jinx; Radiant Wukong; Warring Kingdoms Garen; Warring Kingdoms Vi; Firecracker Diana; Firecracker Sett; Firecracker Teemo; Firecracker Tristana; Firecracker Xin Zhao
- Spawn tags: Hunting Stripes
- Custom recalls: Sparklers; Endless Fighting; Grey Skies Are Gonna Clear Up
New event: Name That Champion
The Name That Champion event will begin on Jan. 19 at 6:01pm CT. It is returning with mini games and lots of rewards.
New event: Lunar Banquet
The event will begin on Jan. 25 at 6:01pm CT.
Champion changes
Dr. Mundo
Base stats
- Base health regeneration: 12 to 9
- Health regeneration per level: 0.81 to 0.68
Ezreal
(1) Mystic Shot
- AD ratio: 110 to 120 percent
Jax
Base Stats
- Base health regeneration: 9 to 12
- Health regeneration growth: 0.55 to 0.81
(P) Relentless Assault
- Attack speed per stack: 2.4 percent + level × 0.6 percent to 3/5.5/8/10.5 percent (at levels 1/5/9/13)
Kayle
Base Stats
- Health per level: 105 to 95
(P) Divine Ascent
- Wave damage: 15/20/25/30 + 20 percent AP to 12/16/20/24 + 15 percent AP
(3) Starfire Spellblade
- Passive damage: 15/20/25/30 + 20 percent AP to 12/16/20/24 + 15 percent AP
Miss Fortune
(2) Strut
- Bonus movement speed gained over time: 45/55/65/75 to 35/45/55/65
- Total bonus movement speed: 70/80/90/100 to 60/70/80/90
Morgana
(1) Dark Binding
- Fixed a bug where the root duration of Dark Binding was not reduced by tenacity.
(2) Tormented Shadow
- Damage to monsters: 150 to 200 percent
Riven
Base stats
- Base health regeneration: 7.5 to 9
- Health regeneration per level: 0.55 to 0.68
Tryndamere
(3) Spinning Slash
Critical strikes reduce the cooldown of Spinning Slash by one second, doubled against champions to critical strikes against minions reduce the cooldown of Spinning Slash by one second, doubled against champions.
ARAM changes
- Amumu
- Damage received: 0 to -10 percent
- Aurelion Sol
- Damage received: 0 to -10 percent
- Fizz
- Damage received: -15 to -20 percent
- Kai’Sa
- Damage dealt: Five to 10 percent
- Damage received: Zero to -5 percent
- Kayle
- Damage dealt: Zero to -10 percent
- Damage received: Zero to 10 percent
- Leona
- Damage received: -15 to -5 percent
- Lucian
- Damage dealt: Zero to five percent
- Damage received: Zero to -5 percent
- Morgana
- Damage dealt: Zero to -5 percent
- Damage received: Zero to five percent
- Nunu & Willump
- Damage dealt: Zero to 10 percent
- Orianna
- Damage dealt: Zero to -10 percent
- Pantheon
- Damage dealt: 10 to zero percent
- Riven
- Damage dealt: Zero to 10 percent
- Xayah
- Damage dealt: -10 to -5 percent
- Damage received: 5 to zero percent
- Death timers
- After 11 minutes all death timers will cap at a maximum of 45 seconds.
Ultra Rapid Fire (URF) changes
- Akali
- Damage dealt: Zero to five percent
- Damage received: Zero to -5 percent
- Akshan
- Damage received: Zero to -5 percent
- Amumu
- Damage received: Zero to -5 percent
- Camille
- Damage dealt: Zero to five percent
- Damage received: Zero to -5%
- Corki
- (P) Hextech Munitions
- Package initial spawn timer: Four to two minutes
- Package respawn timer: 2:30 to a minute
- (P) Hextech Munitions
- Darius
- Damage dealt: Zero to five percent
- Damage received: Zero to -10 percent
- Fiora
- Damage received: Zero to -5 percent
- Jhin
- Damage dealt: Zero to five percent
- Katarina
- Damage dealt: Zero to five percent
- Damage received: Zero to -5 percent
- Kayle
- Damage dealt: Zero to -10 percent
- Damage received: Zero to five percent
- Miss Fortune
- Damage dealt: Zero to five percent
- Nunu & Willump
- Damage dealt: Zero to eight percent
- Damage received: Zero to 10 percent
- Healing effectiveness: Zero to 10 percent
- Rammus
- Damage dealt: Zero to five percent
- Riven
- Damage received: Zero to -10 percent
- Senna
- Damage dealt: Zero to five percent
- Thresh
- (P) Damnation
- Gain two souls per pick-up
- (P) Damnation
- Yasuo
- Damage dealt: Zero to five percent
- Damage received: Zero to -10 percent
Gameplay changes
Items
Edge of Night
- Combine cost: 800 to 950
- Total cost: 3000 to 3150
Essence Reaver
- Attack Damage: 40 to 45
- Mana restore per attack: Two percent missing mana to three percent missing mana
Hextech Megadrive
- (P) Tinker
- Refund cooldown for heals and shields: Five to three seconds
Rune changes
Domination: Brutal
- Seven bonus attack damage and two percent bonus armor penetration, or 14 ability power and two percent bonus magic penetration (adaptive) to gain seven bonus attack damage or 14 ability power (adaptive).
Jungle
Monsters
- Monsters that level up in combat wil no longer gain current health from the level up.
Others
- Riot has added a new set of login rewards for new players.
- For tournament organizers, Riot has added the ability to surrender custom games at 0:00 to fix any draft or lobby issues.
- The ability to hide the timeline has also been added.
Free-to-play champion rotation
- Jan. 20 to 26: Akali, Evelynn, Morgana, Pantheon, Rakan, Rammus, Vayne, Veigar, Wukong, and Xayah.
- Jan. 27 to Feb. 2: Alistar, Corki, Jayce, Katarina, Kennen, Nunu & Willump, Orianna, Rengar, Senna, and Varus.