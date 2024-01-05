All Chest Quest Challenge rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Unlock milestones for Dice and Stickers.

Monopoly GO board North Pole with Dice, snowman, and elf
Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The 24-hour Monopoly GO tournaments continue with the Chest Quest Challenge, containing 25 milestones that unlock rewards like Dice, Stickers, special events, and more. 

A new season called Monopoly Origins began in January, featuring 21 Sticker albums with nine slots each. With so many Stickers needed, I like to play daily tournaments like the Chest Quest Challenge and solo events like the Monopoly Origins event that will run through Jan. 8. The Chest Quest Challenge tournament isn’t unique. Still, it does contain five Sticker packs from milestones two to 17. 

Full list of Chest Quest Challenge rewards and milestones

Chest Quest Challenge leaderboard
In addition to five Sticker packs, there’s a total of 3,440 Dice available in the Chest Quest Challenge, along with cash and special events like Mega Heist that can boost your ranking on the tournament leaderboard. All rewards and milestones are accurate and have been confirmed by the Dot Esports team and me.

MilestonesTokens/PointsRace to the Top rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice
Is playing Chest Quest Challenge worth it?

As with most tournaments in Monopoly GO, it is worth playing a tournament when it coincides with a solo event that is worth playing. Both the Chest Quest Challenge and the Monopoly Origins event want you to land on Railroad tiles, allowing you to collect tokens/points for both. I wouldn’t push past milestone 17 in the Chest Quest Challenge, though, unless you high roll on a multiplier.  

How to play Chest Quest Challenge

Chest Quest Challenge
How to play Chest Quest Challenge |Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The objective for the Chest Quest Challenge tournament in Monopoly GO is to land on a Railroad tile. This unlocks the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. A Bank Heist earns you more tokens/points than a Shutdown, especially with a Mega Heist special event running. Tokens earned are turned into points that unlock milestones.

Bank Heist Chest Quest Challenge rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Chest Quest Challenge rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

