The 24-hour Monopoly GO tournaments continue with the Chest Quest Challenge, containing 25 milestones that unlock rewards like Dice, Stickers, special events, and more.
A new season called Monopoly Origins began in January, featuring 21 Sticker albums with nine slots each. With so many Stickers needed, I like to play daily tournaments like the Chest Quest Challenge and solo events like the Monopoly Origins event that will run through Jan. 8. The Chest Quest Challenge tournament isn’t unique. Still, it does contain five Sticker packs from milestones two to 17.
Full list of Chest Quest Challenge rewards and milestones
In addition to five Sticker packs, there’s a total of 3,440 Dice available in the Chest Quest Challenge, along with cash and special events like Mega Heist that can boost your ranking on the tournament leaderboard. All rewards and milestones are accurate and have been confirmed by the Dot Esports team and me.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Race to the Top rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
Is playing Chest Quest Challenge worth it?
As with most tournaments in Monopoly GO, it is worth playing a tournament when it coincides with a solo event that is worth playing. Both the Chest Quest Challenge and the Monopoly Origins event want you to land on Railroad tiles, allowing you to collect tokens/points for both. I wouldn’t push past milestone 17 in the Chest Quest Challenge, though, unless you high roll on a multiplier.
How to play Chest Quest Challenge
The objective for the Chest Quest Challenge tournament in Monopoly GO is to land on a Railroad tile. This unlocks the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. A Bank Heist earns you more tokens/points than a Shutdown, especially with a Mega Heist special event running. Tokens earned are turned into points that unlock milestones.
Bank Heist Chest Quest Challenge rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Chest Quest Challenge rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens