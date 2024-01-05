The 24-hour Monopoly GO tournaments continue with the Chest Quest Challenge, containing 25 milestones that unlock rewards like Dice, Stickers, special events, and more.

A new season called Monopoly Origins began in January, featuring 21 Sticker albums with nine slots each. With so many Stickers needed, I like to play daily tournaments like the Chest Quest Challenge and solo events like the Monopoly Origins event that will run through Jan. 8. The Chest Quest Challenge tournament isn’t unique. Still, it does contain five Sticker packs from milestones two to 17.

Full list of Chest Quest Challenge rewards and milestones

Chest Quest Challenge leaderboard

In addition to five Sticker packs, there’s a total of 3,440 Dice available in the Chest Quest Challenge, along with cash and special events like Mega Heist that can boost your ranking on the tournament leaderboard. All rewards and milestones are accurate and have been confirmed by the Dot Esports team and me.

Milestones Tokens/Points Race to the Top rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice All Chest Quest Challenge rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

Is playing Chest Quest Challenge worth it?

As with most tournaments in Monopoly GO, it is worth playing a tournament when it coincides with a solo event that is worth playing. Both the Chest Quest Challenge and the Monopoly Origins event want you to land on Railroad tiles, allowing you to collect tokens/points for both. I wouldn’t push past milestone 17 in the Chest Quest Challenge, though, unless you high roll on a multiplier.

How to play Chest Quest Challenge

How to play Chest Quest Challenge |Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The objective for the Chest Quest Challenge tournament in Monopoly GO is to land on a Railroad tile. This unlocks the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. A Bank Heist earns you more tokens/points than a Shutdown, especially with a Mega Heist special event running. Tokens earned are turned into points that unlock milestones.

Bank Heist Chest Quest Challenge rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Chest Quest Challenge rewards