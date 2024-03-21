Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (March 2024)

High Roller is a Monopoly GO flash event that’s all about high risk and high reward. If you’re brave and looking to boost your event and tournament winnings, it’s crucial to keep track of the High Roller schedule.

Is there a daily High Roller event in Monopoly GO today?

Increase your dice multiplier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Today, March 21, a High Roller event takes place from 5pm to 7:59pm CT in Monopoly GO. If you play or log in during this period, you’ll activate High Roller for five minutes right away. It begins automatically, so only log in if you can dedicate at least five minutes to make the most of it. This is the only High Roller event today.

Is there a High Roller reward in active events today?

You can earn High Roller today, March 21, as a milestone reward in these events:

Full Bloom main event at milestones 26 (10 minutes) and 41 (15 minutes)

Butterfly Sky tournament at milestone six (five minutes), available until 1pm CT

Green Thumb Contest tournament at milestone six (five minutes), starting after 1pm CT.

High Roller expected schedule in Monopoly GO

You can usually expect a five-minute High Roller almost every day, with some days featuring two or three. It’s rare, but there might be a day or two without any High Roller events, often balanced by days with multiple sessions. For instance, in March 2024, there were just two days without High Roller events, while the rest had at least one.

The timing of these daily events varies because they start simultaneously worldwide. Developer Scopely adjusts start times to ensure players in different time zones can enjoy High Roller during their prime gaming hours. Unfortunately, there’s no clear pattern on these starting times, and we only know when the next one will be a few hours before it happens.

Even on days without a High Roller, nearly every new main event and tournament offers a five-minute boost as an early milestone reward.

Past High Roller events

Here’s when the last five High Roller events happened in Monopoly GO. We will keep this story updated as events develop.

Date Time Window (CT) High Roller Duration March 21 5pm-7:59pm Five minutes March 20 1am-4:59am

5pm-10:59pm Five minutes each March 17 8am-10:59am

2pm-7:59pm Five minutes

10 minutes March 16 2am-4:59am Five minutes March 15 2pm-4:49pm Five minutes

How High Roller works and how to get the most out of it

High Roller boosts your dice and rewards multiplier to a maximum of x1,000. This increases both the potential gains and losses in Monopoly GO, as a roll with a 1,000 multiplier can earn you thousands of tokens in one go if you hit the right spot. However, a miss could mean losing all those dice without significant rewards.

To maximize High Roller’s advantages, activate it during events and tournaments with diverse scoring squares, increasing your chances of landing on good tiles and reducing the risk of wasted rolls. Additionally, you can use the airplane mode trick to avoid losing dice on unsuccessful rolls.

