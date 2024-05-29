Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Making It Big rewards

Launching with the Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop main event is a solo event called Making It Big, featuring Peg-E tokens, Dice rolls, and more.
What are the Making It Big Monopoly GO milestones and rewards?
The Making It Big Monopoly Go event features 50 milestones and will be running for three days, from May 29 to June 1. The total rewards for completing the solo event are 13,200 Dice rolls, 675 Peg-E coin tokens, seven Sticker packs, and cash.
Here’s every Monopoly GO milestone and Making It Big reward.
|Making It Big milestone
|Points to unlock milestone
|Making It Big rewards
|One
|Five
|Cash
|Two
|10
|15 Dice rolls
|Three
|10
|Five Peg-E coin tokens
|Four
|10
|Green Sticker pack
|Five
|60
|100 Dice rolls
|Six
|15
|Eight Peg-E coin tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|25
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|Nine
|20
|12 Peg-E coin tokens
|10
|150
|225 Dice rolls
|
|11
|25
|Cash
|12
|30
|Green Sticker pack
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|25 Peg-E coin tokens
|15
|400
|500 Dice rolls
|16
|45
|Orange Sticker pack
|17
|50
|Cash
|18
|55
|30 Peg-E coin tokens
|19
|60
|Cash
|20
|800
|850 Dice rolls
|
|21
|60
|40 Peg-E coin tokens
|22
|65
|Pink Sticker pack
|23
|70
|70 Dice rolls
|24
|80
|50 Peg-E coin tokens
|25
|1,200
|1,100 Dice rolls
|26
|90
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|27
|100
|Blue Sticker pack
|28
|115
|60 Peg-E coin tokens
|29
|140
|140 Dice rolls
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|
|31
|200
|65 Peg-E coin tokens
|32
|250
|200 Dice rolls
|33
|300
|Cash
|34
|350
|70 Peg-E coin tokens
|35
|1,600
|1,400 Dice rolls
|36
|500
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|37
|550
|Purple Sticker pack
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|80 Peg-E coin tokens
|40
|2,500
|2,000 Dice rolls
|
|41
|900
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1,000
|100 Peg-E coin tokens
|44
|1,100
|600 Dice rolls
|45
|2,000
|Cash
|46
|1,100
|130 Peg-E coin tokens
|47
|1,200
|Cash
|48
|1,300
|Purple Sticker packs
|49
|1,400
|Cash
|50
|6,200
|6,000 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack
Tips to get most rewards for the least Dice rolls in Monopoly GO Making It Big
The Pickup objective for Making It Big is effective when adjusting your Dice multiplier, or keeping it consistent. I wouldn’t recommend rolling higher than a multiplier of 20 times, unless during a High Roller flash event that is unlocked behind milestones 26 and 41.
Take advantage of the Cash Grab through milestone eight early on May 29 to coordinate with the special event, Wheel Boost.
If you are attempting to earn as many Peg-E coin tokens as possible, wait until the May 29 tournament, Showroom Show Off drops. This maximizes Dice rolls and rewards since the Grill and Glory tournament doesn’t offer Peg-E tokens as rewards.
For those who aren’t chasing Peg-E coin tokens, every milestone up to 30 has a decent point value to unlock and solid rewards. Milestone 30 is junk, needing 1,000 points to unlock cash. But if you need a Sticker for the Making Music album or want the extra Peg-E tokens, I suggest pushing to milestone 43.