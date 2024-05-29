Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Making It Big rewards

Launching with the Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop main event is a solo event called Making It Big, featuring Peg-E tokens, Dice rolls, and more.

What are the Making It Big Monopoly GO milestones and rewards?

Score Peg-E coin tokens to earn even more rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Making It Big Monopoly Go event features 50 milestones and will be running for three days, from May 29 to June 1. The total rewards for completing the solo event are 13,200 Dice rolls, 675 Peg-E coin tokens, seven Sticker packs, and cash.

Here’s every Monopoly GO milestone and Making It Big reward.

Making It Big milestone Points to unlock milestone Making It Big rewards One Five Cash Two 10 15 Dice rolls Three 10 Five Peg-E coin tokens Four 10 Green Sticker pack Five 60 100 Dice rolls Six 15 Eight Peg-E coin tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 25 Cash Grab for 10 minutes Nine 20 12 Peg-E coin tokens 10 150 225 Dice rolls 11 25 Cash 12 30 Green Sticker pack 13 40 Cash 14 45 25 Peg-E coin tokens 15 400 500 Dice rolls 16 45 Orange Sticker pack 17 50 Cash 18 55 30 Peg-E coin tokens 19 60 Cash 20 800 850 Dice rolls 21 60 40 Peg-E coin tokens 22 65 Pink Sticker pack 23 70 70 Dice rolls 24 80 50 Peg-E coin tokens 25 1,200 1,100 Dice rolls 26 90 High Roller for 10 minutes 27 100 Blue Sticker pack 28 115 60 Peg-E coin tokens 29 140 140 Dice rolls 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 65 Peg-E coin tokens 32 250 200 Dice rolls 33 300 Cash 34 350 70 Peg-E coin tokens 35 1,600 1,400 Dice rolls 36 500 Cash Boost for five minutes 37 550 Purple Sticker pack 38 700 Cash 39 800 80 Peg-E coin tokens 40 2,500 2,000 Dice rolls 41 900 High Roller for 15 minutes 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 100 Peg-E coin tokens 44 1,100 600 Dice rolls 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,100 130 Peg-E coin tokens 47 1,200 Cash 48 1,300 Purple Sticker packs 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Tips to get most rewards for the least Dice rolls in Monopoly GO Making It Big

The Pickup objective for Making It Big is effective when adjusting your Dice multiplier, or keeping it consistent. I wouldn’t recommend rolling higher than a multiplier of 20 times, unless during a High Roller flash event that is unlocked behind milestones 26 and 41.

Take advantage of the Cash Grab through milestone eight early on May 29 to coordinate with the special event, Wheel Boost.

If you are attempting to earn as many Peg-E coin tokens as possible, wait until the May 29 tournament, Showroom Show Off drops. This maximizes Dice rolls and rewards since the Grill and Glory tournament doesn’t offer Peg-E tokens as rewards.

For those who aren’t chasing Peg-E coin tokens, every milestone up to 30 has a decent point value to unlock and solid rewards. Milestone 30 is junk, needing 1,000 points to unlock cash. But if you need a Sticker for the Making Music album or want the extra Peg-E tokens, I suggest pushing to milestone 43.

