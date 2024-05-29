Mr. Monopoly in vault with money
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Making It Big rewards

Pickups return to help you unlock more milestones with Peg-E token rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 29, 2024 12:08 am

Launching with the Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop main event is a solo event called Making It Big, featuring Peg-E tokens, Dice rolls, and more.

Recommended Videos

What are the Making It Big Monopoly GO milestones and rewards?

MR. Monopoly and assistant unveiling suprise rewards in Monopoly GO
Score Peg-E coin tokens to earn even more rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Making It Big Monopoly Go event features 50 milestones and will be running for three days, from May 29 to June 1. The total rewards for completing the solo event are 13,200 Dice rolls, 675 Peg-E coin tokens, seven Sticker packs, and cash.

Here’s every Monopoly GO milestone and Making It Big reward.

Making It Big milestonePoints to unlock milestoneMaking It Big rewards
OneFiveCash
Two1015 Dice rolls
Three10Five Peg-E coin tokens
Four10Green Sticker pack
Five60100 Dice rolls
Six15Eight Peg-E coin tokens
Seven20Cash
Eight25Cash Grab for 10 minutes
Nine2012 Peg-E coin tokens
10150225 Dice rolls
1125Cash
1230Green Sticker pack
1340Cash
144525 Peg-E coin tokens
15400500 Dice rolls
1645Orange Sticker pack
1750Cash
185530 Peg-E coin tokens
1960Cash
20800850 Dice rolls
216040 Peg-E coin tokens
2265Pink Sticker pack
237070 Dice rolls
248050 Peg-E coin tokens
251,2001,100 Dice rolls
2690High Roller for 10 minutes
27100Blue Sticker pack
2811560 Peg-E coin tokens
29140140 Dice rolls
301,000Cash
3120065 Peg-E coin tokens
32250200 Dice rolls
33300Cash
3435070 Peg-E coin tokens
351,6001,400 Dice rolls
36500Cash Boost for five minutes
37550Purple Sticker pack
38700Cash
3980080 Peg-E coin tokens
402,5002,000 Dice rolls
41900High Roller for 15 minutes
42950Cash
431,000100 Peg-E coin tokens
441,100600 Dice rolls
452,000Cash
461,100130 Peg-E coin tokens
471,200Cash
481,300Purple Sticker packs
491,400Cash
506,2006,000 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Tips to get most rewards for the least Dice rolls in Monopoly GO Making It Big

The Pickup objective for Making It Big is effective when adjusting your Dice multiplier, or keeping it consistent. I wouldn’t recommend rolling higher than a multiplier of 20 times, unless during a High Roller flash event that is unlocked behind milestones 26 and 41.

Take advantage of the Cash Grab through milestone eight early on May 29 to coordinate with the special event, Wheel Boost.

If you are attempting to earn as many Peg-E coin tokens as possible, wait until the May 29 tournament, Showroom Show Off drops. This maximizes Dice rolls and rewards since the Grill and Glory tournament doesn’t offer Peg-E tokens as rewards.

For those who aren’t chasing Peg-E coin tokens, every milestone up to 30 has a decent point value to unlock and solid rewards. Milestone 30 is junk, needing 1,000 points to unlock cash. But if you need a Sticker for the Making Music album or want the extra Peg-E tokens, I suggest pushing to milestone 43.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 28, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Grill And Glory rewards and milestones (May 28 to 29)
Grill and Glory logo on a blurry background with "may 28 to 29" written above it.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Grill And Glory rewards and milestones (May 28 to 29)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 28, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Memorial Marathon rewards
Mr. Monopoly saluting planes as they fly by on Memorial Day
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Memorial Marathon rewards
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 28, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: All Grill And Glory rewards and milestones (May 28 to 29)
Grill and Glory logo on a blurry background with "may 28 to 29" written above it.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Grill And Glory rewards and milestones (May 28 to 29)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 28, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Memorial Marathon rewards
Mr. Monopoly saluting planes as they fly by on Memorial Day
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Memorial Marathon rewards
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 27, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.