Monopoly GO: All rewards for May 31 to June 1 Showroom Show Off

A repeat Monopoly GO tournament called Showroom Show Off will run from May 31 to June 1 after Scopely removed Twist to the Top three hours early.
What are the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones?
All Showroom Show Off rewards for completing the tournament are 229 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine main event, 3,110 dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. There are 30 milestones within the Monopoly GO tournament.
|Showroom Show Off milestones
|One
|50
|35 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|80
|Seven Peg-E coin tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|10 Peg-E coin tokens
|Six
|150
|100 Dice rolls
|Seven
|130
|12 Peg-E coin tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice rolls
|10
|200
|15 Peg-E coin tokens
|
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice rolls
|13
|275
|20 Peg-E coin tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|15
|400
|275 Dice rolls
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|35 Peg-E coin tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|700
|50 Peg-E coin tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice rolls
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|80 Peg-E coin tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice rolls
Was Showroom Show Off the intended Monopoly GO tournament for today?
It’s unknown at time of writing if Showroom Show Off was the intended Monopoly GO tournament for May 31 to June 1, but it’s now up and running. If you aren’t seeing the tournament, close out the game and reopen it. If the tournament still isn’t appearing, make a ticket and submit it to Scopely.
How to get the most rewards from Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off event
Much like the last two days, rewards within the Showroom Show Off event are more like bonuses for casual players who aren’t seeking to obtain the Wild Sticker within the Prize Drop main event. The Making it Big event is still running and won’t end until the morning of June 1, meaning you can roll consistently at a multiplier of 10x to 20x and earn a decent number of dice rolls and Sticker pack rewards.
Regardless of whether you’re chasing the Wild Sticker within the Peg-E Machine rewards, be sure to save up the coin tokens and use them all at one time with the highest multiplier possible to earn the most Monopoly GO rewards.