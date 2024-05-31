Monopoly GO: All rewards for May 31 to June 1 Showroom Show Off

A repeat Monopoly GO tournament called Showroom Show Off will run from May 31 to June 1 after Scopely removed Twist to the Top three hours early.

What are the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones?

No unique rewards are included for ranking at the top of the leaderboard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Showroom Show Off rewards for completing the tournament are 229 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine main event, 3,110 dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. There are 30 milestones within the Monopoly GO tournament.

Showroom Show Off milestones One 50 35 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 80 Seven Peg-E coin tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 10 Peg-E coin tokens Six 150 100 Dice rolls Seven 130 12 Peg-E coin tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker pack Nine 180 150 Dice rolls 10 200 15 Peg-E coin tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker pack 12 225 175 Dice rolls 13 275 20 Peg-E coin tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker pack 15 400 275 Dice rolls 16 375 Cash 17 425 35 Peg-E coin tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice rolls 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker pack 22 700 50 Peg-E coin tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice rolls 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 80 Peg-E coin tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice rolls

Was Showroom Show Off the intended Monopoly GO tournament for today?

It’s unknown at time of writing if Showroom Show Off was the intended Monopoly GO tournament for May 31 to June 1, but it’s now up and running. If you aren’t seeing the tournament, close out the game and reopen it. If the tournament still isn’t appearing, make a ticket and submit it to Scopely.

How to get the most rewards from Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off event

Much like the last two days, rewards within the Showroom Show Off event are more like bonuses for casual players who aren’t seeking to obtain the Wild Sticker within the Prize Drop main event. The Making it Big event is still running and won’t end until the morning of June 1, meaning you can roll consistently at a multiplier of 10x to 20x and earn a decent number of dice rolls and Sticker pack rewards.

Regardless of whether you’re chasing the Wild Sticker within the Peg-E Machine rewards, be sure to save up the coin tokens and use them all at one time with the highest multiplier possible to earn the most Monopoly GO rewards.

