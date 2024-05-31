Mr Monopoly and wife driving fast in Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO: All rewards for May 31 to June 1 Showroom Show Off

Despite early confusion, a tournament has arrived for May 31 to June 1.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 31, 2024 12:08 pm

A repeat Monopoly GO tournament called Showroom Show Off will run from May 31 to June 1 after Scopely removed Twist to the Top three hours early.

What are the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards and milestones?

Showroom Show Off leadeboard Monopoly GO
No unique rewards are included for ranking at the top of the leaderboard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Showroom Show Off rewards for completing the tournament are 229 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine main event, 3,110 dice rolls, five Sticker packs, and cash. There are 30 milestones within the Monopoly GO tournament.

Showroom Show Off milestones
One5035 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three80Seven Peg-E coin tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five14010 Peg-E coin tokens
Six150100 Dice rolls
Seven13012 Peg-E coin tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker pack
Nine180150 Dice rolls
1020015 Peg-E coin tokens
11250Pink Sticker pack
12225175 Dice rolls
1327520 Peg-E coin tokens
14300Blue Sticker pack
15400275 Dice rolls
16375Cash
1742535 Peg-E coin tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice rolls
20650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
21550Blue Sticker pack
2270050 Peg-E coin tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice rolls
25900Cash
261,30080 Peg-E coin tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice rolls 

Was Showroom Show Off the intended Monopoly GO tournament for today?

It’s unknown at time of writing if Showroom Show Off was the intended Monopoly GO tournament for May 31 to June 1, but it’s now up and running. If you aren’t seeing the tournament, close out the game and reopen it. If the tournament still isn’t appearing, make a ticket and submit it to Scopely.

How to get the most rewards from Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off event

Much like the last two days, rewards within the Showroom Show Off event are more like bonuses for casual players who aren’t seeking to obtain the Wild Sticker within the Prize Drop main event. The Making it Big event is still running and won’t end until the morning of June 1, meaning you can roll consistently at a multiplier of 10x to 20x and earn a decent number of dice rolls and Sticker pack rewards.

Regardless of whether you’re chasing the Wild Sticker within the Peg-E Machine rewards, be sure to save up the coin tokens and use them all at one time with the highest multiplier possible to earn the most Monopoly GO rewards.

Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.