Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Winners’ Avenue rewards

A two-day Monopoly GO event called Winners’ Avenue will wrap up the Peg-E Prize Drop featuring Railroad tiles as an objective so you can earn rewards from both events at the same time.

Here’s everything you need to know about maximizing rewards from the Winners’ Avenue and Peg-E Prize Drop events.

All Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones

Try to hit the Chance and Railroad tile combo with the highest Dice multiplier possible. Image via Scopely

The Winners’ Avenue Monopoly GO solo event features 50 milestones with a total of 18,690 Dice rolls, 896 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop main event, nine Sticker packs, and cash for completing the event.

Winners’ Avenue milestone Points to unlock milestone Winners’ Avenue reward One 25 Green Sticker pack Two 20 10 Peg-E coin tokens Three 40 15 Dice rolls Four 45 Cash Five 150 75 Dice rolls Six 40 13 Peg-E coin tokens Seven 50 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes Eight 55 Green Sticker pack Nine 65 15 Peg-E coin tokens 10 375 200 Dice rolls 11 60 18 Peg-E coin tokens 12 75 Cash 13 90 Green Sticker pack 14 80 20 Peg-E coin tokens 15 100 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 16 850 500 Dice rolls 17 100 Orange Sticker pack 18 110 25 Peg-E coin tokens 19 120 50 Dice rolls 20 115 30 Peg-E coin tokens 21 1,300 700 Dice rolls 22 150 Pink Sticker pack 23 175 Cash 24 200 40 Peg-E coin tokens 25 250 Cash 26 2,500 1,300 Dice rolls 27 275 50 Peg-E coin tokens 28 300 High roller for 10 minutes 29 325 60 Peg-E coin tokens 30 400 Cash 31 3,500 1,600 Dice rolls 32 450 150 Dice rolls 33 500 75 Peg-E coin tokens 34 650 Blue Sticker pack 35 750 80 Peg-E coin tokens 36 4,500 2,000 Dice rolls 37 800 90 Peg-E coin tokens 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 Blue Sticker pack 40 1,500 100 Peg-E coin tokens 41 10,000 3,800 Dice rolls 42 1,600 Purple Sticker pack 43 1,700 High Roller for 20 minutes 44 1,800 120 Peg-E coin tokens 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 Dice rolls 47 3,000 Purple Sticker pack 48 3,500 150 Peg-E coin tokens 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 Dice rolls

Tips for the most Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards

For those who are rolling to earn the Wild Sticker within the Peg-E Prize Drop machine rewards, the Winners’ Avenue solo event contains a solid number of tokens you can earn. But anything past milestone 41 is bait, which is sad since both Purple Sticker packs are after milestone 41. Rolling up to milestone 41 will still earn you 626 Peg-E tokens, which is a decent amount.

Be sure to roll at a consistent multiplier if chasing the deep milestones with the event since you can cash in on Tournament rewards when you land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. If you feel you might combo off Chance with a “Go to the nearest Railroad,” increase your Dice multiplier for the most points to unlock Winners’ Avenue rewards.

Take advantage of the Monopoly GO High Roller flash event unlocked through milestone 28. Getting to the second High Roller at milestone 43 isn’t realistic.

