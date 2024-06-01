Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Winners’ Avenue rewards

A two-day Monopoly GO event called Winners’ Avenue will wrap up the Peg-E Prize Drop featuring Railroad tiles as an objective so you can earn rewards from both events at the same time.
Here’s everything you need to know about maximizing rewards from the Winners’ Avenue and Peg-E Prize Drop events.
All Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones
The Winners’ Avenue Monopoly GO solo event features 50 milestones with a total of 18,690 Dice rolls, 896 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop main event, nine Sticker packs, and cash for completing the event.
|Winners’ Avenue milestone
|Points to unlock milestone
|Winners’ Avenue reward
|One
|25
|Green Sticker pack
|Two
|20
|10 Peg-E coin tokens
|Three
|40
|15 Dice rolls
|Four
|45
|Cash
|Five
|150
|75 Dice rolls
|Six
|40
|13 Peg-E coin tokens
|Seven
|50
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|Eight
|55
|Green Sticker pack
|Nine
|65
|15 Peg-E coin tokens
|10
|375
|200 Dice rolls
|
|11
|60
|18 Peg-E coin tokens
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Green Sticker pack
|14
|80
|20 Peg-E coin tokens
|15
|100
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|16
|850
|500 Dice rolls
|17
|100
|Orange Sticker pack
|18
|110
|25 Peg-E coin tokens
|19
|120
|50 Dice rolls
|20
|115
|30 Peg-E coin tokens
|
|21
|1,300
|700 Dice rolls
|22
|150
|Pink Sticker pack
|23
|175
|Cash
|24
|200
|40 Peg-E coin tokens
|25
|250
|Cash
|26
|2,500
|1,300 Dice rolls
|27
|275
|50 Peg-E coin tokens
|28
|300
|High roller for 10 minutes
|29
|325
|60 Peg-E coin tokens
|30
|400
|Cash
|
|31
|3,500
|1,600 Dice rolls
|32
|450
|150 Dice rolls
|33
|500
|75 Peg-E coin tokens
|34
|650
|Blue Sticker pack
|35
|750
|80 Peg-E coin tokens
|36
|4,500
|2,000 Dice rolls
|37
|800
|90 Peg-E coin tokens
|38
|900
|Cash
|39
|1,000
|Blue Sticker pack
|40
|1,500
|100 Peg-E coin tokens
|
|41
|10,000
|3,800 Dice rolls
|42
|1,600
|Purple Sticker pack
|43
|1,700
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|44
|1,800
|120 Peg-E coin tokens
|45
|7,000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|800 Dice rolls
|47
|3,000
|Purple Sticker pack
|48
|3,500
|150 Peg-E coin tokens
|49
|4,000
|Cash
|50
|17,500
|7,500 Dice rolls
Tips for the most Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards
For those who are rolling to earn the Wild Sticker within the Peg-E Prize Drop machine rewards, the Winners’ Avenue solo event contains a solid number of tokens you can earn. But anything past milestone 41 is bait, which is sad since both Purple Sticker packs are after milestone 41. Rolling up to milestone 41 will still earn you 626 Peg-E tokens, which is a decent amount.
Be sure to roll at a consistent multiplier if chasing the deep milestones with the event since you can cash in on Tournament rewards when you land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. If you feel you might combo off Chance with a “Go to the nearest Railroad,” increase your Dice multiplier for the most points to unlock Winners’ Avenue rewards.
Take advantage of the Monopoly GO High Roller flash event unlocked through milestone 28. Getting to the second High Roller at milestone 43 isn’t realistic.