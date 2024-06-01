Mr. and Ms Monopoly sharing a reward in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Winners’ Avenue rewards

Collect rewards from both events when landing on a Railroad tile.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 1, 2024 12:05 am

A two-day Monopoly GO event called Winners’ Avenue will wrap up the Peg-E Prize Drop featuring Railroad tiles as an objective so you can earn rewards from both events at the same time.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about maximizing rewards from the Winners’ Avenue and Peg-E Prize Drop events.

All Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards and milestones

MR. Monopoly dog digging up rewards
Try to hit the Chance and Railroad tile combo with the highest Dice multiplier possible. Image via Scopely

The Winners’ Avenue Monopoly GO solo event features 50 milestones with a total of 18,690 Dice rolls, 896 Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop main event, nine Sticker packs, and cash for completing the event.

Winners’ Avenue milestonePoints to unlock milestoneWinners’ Avenue reward
One25Green Sticker pack
Two2010 Peg-E coin tokens
Three4015 Dice rolls
Four45Cash
Five15075 Dice rolls
Six4013 Peg-E coin tokens
Seven50Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
Eight55Green Sticker pack
Nine6515 Peg-E coin tokens
10375200 Dice rolls
116018 Peg-E coin tokens
1275Cash
1390Green Sticker pack
148020 Peg-E coin tokens
15100Cash Grab for 10 minutes
16850500 Dice rolls
17100Orange Sticker pack
1811025 Peg-E coin tokens
1912050 Dice rolls
2011530 Peg-E coin tokens
211,300700 Dice rolls
22150Pink Sticker pack
23175Cash
2420040 Peg-E coin tokens
25250Cash
262,5001,300 Dice rolls
2727550 Peg-E coin tokens
28300High roller for 10 minutes
2932560 Peg-E coin tokens
30400Cash
313,5001,600 Dice rolls
32450150 Dice rolls
3350075 Peg-E coin tokens
34650Blue Sticker pack
3575080 Peg-E coin tokens
364,5002,000 Dice rolls
3780090 Peg-E coin tokens
38900Cash
391,000Blue Sticker pack
401,500100 Peg-E coin tokens
4110,0003,800 Dice rolls
421,600Purple Sticker pack
431,700High Roller for 20 minutes
441,800120 Peg-E coin tokens
457,000Cash
462,000 800 Dice rolls
473,000Purple Sticker pack
483,500150 Peg-E coin tokens
494,000Cash
5017,5007,500 Dice rolls

Tips for the most Monopoly GO Winners’ Avenue rewards

For those who are rolling to earn the Wild Sticker within the Peg-E Prize Drop machine rewards, the Winners’ Avenue solo event contains a solid number of tokens you can earn. But anything past milestone 41 is bait, which is sad since both Purple Sticker packs are after milestone 41. Rolling up to milestone 41 will still earn you 626 Peg-E tokens, which is a decent amount.

Be sure to roll at a consistent multiplier if chasing the deep milestones with the event since you can cash in on Tournament rewards when you land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. If you feel you might combo off Chance with a “Go to the nearest Railroad,” increase your Dice multiplier for the most points to unlock Winners’ Avenue rewards.

Take advantage of the Monopoly GO High Roller flash event unlocked through milestone 28. Getting to the second High Roller at milestone 43 isn’t realistic.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (June 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (June 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 31, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: How to maximize Twist to the Top rewards June 1 to 2
Mr. Monopoly on stage while Dice and cash fall in Monopoly GO
Mr. Monopoly on stage while Dice and cash fall in Monopoly GO
Mr. Monopoly on stage while Dice and cash fall in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: How to maximize Twist to the Top rewards June 1 to 2
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 31, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (June 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (June 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (June 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (June 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 31, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: How to maximize Twist to the Top rewards June 1 to 2
Mr. Monopoly on stage while Dice and cash fall in Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: How to maximize Twist to the Top rewards June 1 to 2
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 31, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (June 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (June 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 31, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.