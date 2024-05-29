Monopoly GO: Guide for Peg-E rewards from Prize Drop Machine, May 29 to June 3

The Monopoly GO Prize Drop main event has returned, featuring a Wild Sticker reward for those willing to risk dice rolls on Peg-E coin tokens and the Prize Machine.

What are the Monopoly GO Peg-E milestones and rewards?

Get bonus rewards from the Prize Drop Peg-E Machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards from the Monopoly GO Prize Machine for the May 29 to June 3 main event are broken into three pages, with each page having milestones that you can unlock to receive rewards like dice rolls, Sticker packs, cash, and even a Wild Sticker. Here are the Peg-E rewards for the Prize Drop main event per page.

Page one Peg-E rewards

Peg-E milestones Points to unlock milestone Peg-E rewards One 200 Cash Two 700 Chest with 125 Dice rolls and Orange Sticker pack Three 1,300 Pink Sticker pack

Page two Peg-E rewards

Peg-E milestones Points to unlock milestone Peg-E rewards Four 2,000 400 Dice rolls Five 6,500 700 Dice rolls and Blue Sticker pack Six 14,000 1,000 Dice rolls Seven 22,000 Wild Sticker

Page three Peg-E rewards

Peg-E milestones Points to unlock milestone Eight 5,000 800 Dice rolls Nine 11,500 Purple Sticker pack 10 19,000 1,400 Dice rolls 11 33,000 2,500 Dice rolls

How to get the Wild Sticker Peg-E reward in Monopoly GO

Getting the Wild Sticker from page two of the Peg-E Prize Drop rewards isn’t easy and will require between several hundred and 1,000 coin tokens. The Wild Sticker isn’t unlocked until milestone seven and needs 22,000 points to unlock. To achieve these types of points, I recommend saving as many Peg-E tokens as possible and rolling them at a 30 times multiplier.

Using a 30x multiplier will burn through your Peg-E tokens quickly but it will also provide the points you need to unlock milestones. A 10x to 20x multiplier is fine, too. The main issue with Peg-E rewards is that you can drop a 30x multiplier Peg-E coin token and whiff, which feels bad and costs an enormous number of dice rolls.

Is the Peg-E Wild Sticker worth chasing in Monopoly GO?

Unless you have over 10,000 dice rolls and are willing to risk the odds for a Wild Sticker, the chase isn’t worth it. The Prize Machine Drop main event is the highest RNG event in Monopoly GO, which can create a lot of “feels bad” moments. I recommend rolling at your comfortable multiplier, earning Peg-E tokens from events and tournaments, and then earning what you can from the Prize Machine in rewards.

If your goal is the Wild Sticker, rolling at a 20x or 50x multiplier is needed. And I wouldn’t start rolling dice on May 29 until both the solo event and tournament are up and running to maximize your Monopoly GO Peg-E coin token rewards.

