Monopoly GO: Guide for Peg-E rewards from Prize Drop Machine, May 29 to June 3

Peg-E has a Wild Sticker.
Published: May 29, 2024 12:53 pm

The Monopoly GO Prize Drop main event has returned, featuring a Wild Sticker reward for those willing to risk dice rolls on Peg-E coin tokens and the Prize Machine.

What are the Monopoly GO Peg-E milestones and rewards?

Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop Machine
Get bonus rewards from the Prize Drop Peg-E Machine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards from the Monopoly GO Prize Machine for the May 29 to June 3 main event are broken into three pages, with each page having milestones that you can unlock to receive rewards like dice rolls, Sticker packs, cash, and even a Wild Sticker. Here are the Peg-E rewards for the Prize Drop main event per page.

Page one Peg-E rewards

Peg-E milestonesPoints to unlock milestonePeg-E rewards
One 200Cash
Two700Chest with 125 Dice rolls and Orange Sticker pack
Three1,300Pink Sticker pack

Page two Peg-E rewards

Peg-E milestonesPoints to unlock milestonePeg-E rewards
Four2,000400 Dice rolls
Five6,500700 Dice rolls and Blue Sticker pack
Six14,0001,000 Dice rolls
Seven22,000Wild Sticker

Page three Peg-E rewards

Peg-E milestonesPoints to unlock milestone
Eight 5,000800 Dice rolls
Nine11,500Purple Sticker pack
1019,0001,400 Dice rolls
1133,0002,500 Dice rolls

How to get the Wild Sticker Peg-E reward in Monopoly GO

Getting the Wild Sticker from page two of the Peg-E Prize Drop rewards isn’t easy and will require between several hundred and 1,000 coin tokens. The Wild Sticker isn’t unlocked until milestone seven and needs 22,000 points to unlock. To achieve these types of points, I recommend saving as many Peg-E tokens as possible and rolling them at a 30 times multiplier.

Using a 30x multiplier will burn through your Peg-E tokens quickly but it will also provide the points you need to unlock milestones. A 10x to 20x multiplier is fine, too. The main issue with Peg-E rewards is that you can drop a 30x multiplier Peg-E coin token and whiff, which feels bad and costs an enormous number of dice rolls.

Is the Peg-E Wild Sticker worth chasing in Monopoly GO?

Unless you have over 10,000 dice rolls and are willing to risk the odds for a Wild Sticker, the chase isn’t worth it. The Prize Machine Drop main event is the highest RNG event in Monopoly GO, which can create a lot of “feels bad” moments. I recommend rolling at your comfortable multiplier, earning Peg-E tokens from events and tournaments, and then earning what you can from the Prize Machine in rewards.

If your goal is the Wild Sticker, rolling at a 20x or 50x multiplier is needed. And I wouldn’t start rolling dice on May 29 until both the solo event and tournament are up and running to maximize your Monopoly GO Peg-E coin token rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.