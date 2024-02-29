How to do the airplane mode trick in Monopoly GO

Using airplane mode in Monopoly GO to reroll the dice without spending them is actually a cheat. This trick allows you to roll the dice once for free to check the outcome before deciding whether to keep the roll or try again.

Recommended Videos

This means you only use your dice when it benefits you most, like landing on a square that gives you Sticker Packs or dice rewards. Using this method, you can save your dice for only the most profitable rolls, potentially gathering hundreds or thousands of dice for free. But because this trick manipulates Monopoly GO’s chance elements, it’s considered cheating. If the game’s creator figures out how to detect players doing this, you could risk having your account banned. So, do it at your own risk.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on what happens when you use the airplane mode trick and how to do it on Android and iOS. Doing it on Android is easy and fast while doing it on iOS is quite a hassle, but it still works.

You don’t need any third-party software, app, or APK on your phone to do the airplane mode trick. If anyone else tells you otherwise, don’t trust them and do not download files from unknown sources, or your phone’s security could be at risk.

What happens when you use the airplane mode trick in Monopoly GO

You’ll save a lot of dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the airplane mode trick in Monopoly GO, turn on airplane mode right before you roll the dice. This stops all communication with the game’s servers, so they don’t record your roll. After seeing the dice roll result, because the servers don’t know about it, it’s as if the roll didn’t happen. But this result is still stored on your phone. You need to clear your game data to remove this result. If you don’t, your phone will try to send the result to the servers once you’re online again. Clearing the data erases any evidence of the roll. Then, turn off airplane mode and go back into the game for another try at rolling, starting from the same spot on the board with the same number of dice you had before.

Since February 2024, the airplane mode trick has become a lot less consistent after developer Scopely updated how rolls are determined in Monopoly GO. Before that, when you wiped all data on the bad roll and connected back to the game, your new roll would be random. So, if you rolled a six with a x100 multiplier during airplane mode and cleared it, the new roll on the same square would be random. You could get any result from two to 12.

Now, your rolls follow a semi-scripted pattern, meaning every roll with the same multiplier will repeat the same outcomes regardless of how much you reset your game. For example, if you roll with a x100 multiplier five times while in airplane mode and get results like eight, 10, five, four, and 12 when you clear your data and play again with the same multiplier, you’ll get those exact results again.

Roll with a different multiplier first to get the square you want. If you do a x1 multiplier roll before the x100 rolls, you’ll be in a new starting position when you turn on the x100 multiplier to get the same set of results minus the first result (in this case, the sequence would start at number 10 instead of eight). With this updated airplane mode trick, you’ll add an extra x1 roll before your main multiplier roll each time you want to change your outcome. The steps look like this:

Roll with your highest multiplier. If you don’t like the result, reset. Roll once with x1 multiplier, then with your highest. Reset if it’s not what you want. Roll twice with x1 multiplier, then your highest. Keep adding a x1 roll before your highest multiplier roll each time you reset, until you get a good result. When you get a good result, you can reset the x1 count and restart the process rolling only with your highest multiplier again.

It’s much slower than it used to be, but it’s the best way to do it. Now, here are the steps to perform the trick on each platform.

How to do the Monopoly GO airplane mode trick on Android

To use the airplane mode cheat in Monopoly GO on Android, follow these steps:

Open Monopoly GO and connect your account to Facebook to save progress. Without this, you might lose everything if using a Guest account. Set your dice multiplier to the highest value. Activate airplane mode on your phone. Roll the dice and see the outcome. If you like the square you land on, turn off airplane mode to save the result and start over from step two.

If it’s a bad square, keep airplane mode on and proceed to the next steps. Close the game. Long-press the game icon and select the “i” inside a circle for app info. Alternatively, go to Settings, find Apps, and select Monopoly GO. Choose Storage and Cache. Tap Clear Storage to erase data and cache. Turn off airplane mode to reconnect. Open Monopoly GO and log in with Facebook again. You should be back where you started. Return to step two, but now do a x1 roll before your high multiplier roll to change the sequence. If you need to reset again, add another x1 roll each time until you get a favorable outcome. Then repeat the process, starting with your highest multiplier only and adding x1 rolls as necessary.

How to do the Monopoly GO airplane mode trick on iOS

The process is slowing when using the airplane mode cheat in Monopoly GO on iOS. Here are the steps:

Open Monopoly GO and connect your account to Facebook to save progress. If you’re on a Guest account, you’ll lose all your progress when you do this trick. Set your dice multiplier to the highest value available. Activate airplane mode on your device to stop communications Roll the dice and do one of the following depending on the result. If you like the square you land on, turn off airplane mode to save your roll, then go back to step two.

If you don’t like where you landed, keep airplane mode on and continue to the next step. Close the game. Tap and hold Monopoly GO’s icon on your phone’s main screen and remove the app. Turn airplane mode off. Reinstall the game from the App Store. Open Monopoly GO and log in with Facebook again. You should be back where you started before doing the trick. Return to step two, but now do a x1 roll before your high multiplier roll to change the sequence. If you need to reset again, add another x1 roll each time until you get a favorable outcome. Then repeat the process, starting with your highest multiplier only and adding x1 rolls as necessary.

To really benefit from the airplane mode trick, watch for the game’s daily events. Especially use the High Roller event, which boosts your max dice multiplier to x1,000. This makes finishing events and tournaments much faster.