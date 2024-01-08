Road to Riches rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Road to Riches is the perfect opportunity to grab Gardening Partners rewards, along with Sticker Packs and loads of dice.

Animated Mr. Monopoly with a top hat cheerfully jumping in front of a 'Road to Riches' sign, with a background of an orange sky and a sold Tycoon Hotel building.
Image by Dot Esports via Scopely.

Road to Riches is taking over Monopoly GO, stepping in for Monopoly Origins on Jan. 8. This event packs a punch with rewards like 15,765 dice, 3,360 Gardening Partners tokens, 30 minutes of High Roller, and a total of nine Sticker Packs, all distributed over 49 milestones.

This event ends on Jan. 11, which gives you three days to collect all the tokens you need from tax and utility squares and complete the event.

Monopoly GO’s Road to Riches event rewards table

Here’s a breakdown of all the prizes for each milestone in Monopoly GO’s Road to Riches event. To pinpoint your current milestone, match the reward you’re receiving and the total points needed to complete it with the values in the table below. This will give you a clear idea of your progress and how close you are to finishing the event.

MilestoneTokens to collectRewards
1570 Gardening Tokens
2520 dice
35Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
41080 Gardening Tokens
545120 dice
65120 Gardening Tokens
71010-minute Cash Grab
815Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
910150 Gardening Tokens
10120250 dice
1115Cash
1220Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
1320180 Gardening Tokens
1425Cash
15200375 dice
1640Five-minute Cash Boost
1730Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
1835Cash
1940210 Gardening Tokens
20400700 dice
214510-minute High Roller
2250230 Gardening Tokens
2350Cash
2455Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
257501,200 dice
2655Cash
2760Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
2865250 Gardening Tokens
2970100 dice
30600Cash
31150270 Gardening Tokens
32175Cash
33200Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
34225300 Gardening Tokens
351,3001,800 dice
3630020-minute Rent Frenzy
37350Cash
38400350 Gardening Tokens
39500Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
402,2003,000 dice
4155020-minute High Roller
42600500 Gardening Tokens
43650Cash
44700800 dice
451,700Cash
46750900 dice
47800Pink Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
48850650 Gardening Tokens
494,0006,500 dice

Drawing from my experience with numerous Monopoly GO events like Road to Riches, I suggest aiming for the final milestones only if you’ve got a solid stash of dice, ideally a few thousand. Landing on token-scoring squares can be challenging, and you risk burning through your dice if you overextend with just a few hundred. If your dice bank seems too lean for the next milestone, it’s wiser to conserve your dice and wait for the next main event or tournament, rather than pushing your luck and potentially coming up short.

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early list. We are playing through the event and confirming the milestones.

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. I'm a Monopoly GO expert that still hates losing dice.