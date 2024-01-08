Road to Riches rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Road to Riches is the perfect opportunity to grab Gardening Partners rewards, along with Sticker Packs and loads of dice.

Road to Riches is taking over Monopoly GO, stepping in for Monopoly Origins on Jan. 8. This event packs a punch with rewards like 15,765 dice, 3,360 Gardening Partners tokens, 30 minutes of High Roller, and a total of nine Sticker Packs, all distributed over 49 milestones.

This event ends on Jan. 11, which gives you three days to collect all the tokens you need from tax and utility squares and complete the event.

Monopoly GO’s Road to Riches event rewards table

Here’s a breakdown of all the prizes for each milestone in Monopoly GO’s Road to Riches event. To pinpoint your current milestone, match the reward you’re receiving and the total points needed to complete it with the values in the table below. This will give you a clear idea of your progress and how close you are to finishing the event.

Milestone Tokens to collect Rewards 1 5 70 Gardening Tokens 2 5 20 dice 3 5 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 4 10 80 Gardening Tokens 5 45 120 dice 6 5 120 Gardening Tokens 7 10 10-minute Cash Grab 8 15 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 9 10 150 Gardening Tokens 10 120 250 dice 11 15 Cash 12 20 Green Sticker Pack (One Star) 13 20 180 Gardening Tokens 14 25 Cash 15 200 375 dice 16 40 Five-minute Cash Boost 17 30 Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars) 18 35 Cash 19 40 210 Gardening Tokens 20 400 700 dice 21 45 10-minute High Roller 22 50 230 Gardening Tokens 23 50 Cash 24 55 Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars) 25 750 1,200 dice 26 55 Cash 27 60 Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 28 65 250 Gardening Tokens 29 70 100 dice 30 600 Cash 31 150 270 Gardening Tokens 32 175 Cash 33 200 Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 34 225 300 Gardening Tokens 35 1,300 1,800 dice 36 300 20-minute Rent Frenzy 37 350 Cash 38 400 350 Gardening Tokens 39 500 Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars) 40 2,200 3,000 dice 41 550 20-minute High Roller 42 600 500 Gardening Tokens 43 650 Cash 44 700 800 dice 45 1,700 Cash 46 750 900 dice 47 800 Pink Sticker Pack (Five Stars) 48 850 650 Gardening Tokens 49 4,000 6,500 dice

Drawing from my experience with numerous Monopoly GO events like Road to Riches, I suggest aiming for the final milestones only if you’ve got a solid stash of dice, ideally a few thousand. Landing on token-scoring squares can be challenging, and you risk burning through your dice if you overextend with just a few hundred. If your dice bank seems too lean for the next milestone, it’s wiser to conserve your dice and wait for the next main event or tournament, rather than pushing your luck and potentially coming up short.

