Road to Riches rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Road to Riches is taking over Monopoly GO, stepping in for Monopoly Origins on Jan. 8. This event packs a punch with rewards like 15,765 dice, 3,360 Gardening Partners tokens, 30 minutes of High Roller, and a total of nine Sticker Packs, all distributed over 49 milestones.
This event ends on Jan. 11, which gives you three days to collect all the tokens you need from tax and utility squares and complete the event.
Monopoly GO’s Road to Riches event rewards table
Here’s a breakdown of all the prizes for each milestone in Monopoly GO’s Road to Riches event. To pinpoint your current milestone, match the reward you’re receiving and the total points needed to complete it with the values in the table below. This will give you a clear idea of your progress and how close you are to finishing the event.
|Milestone
|Tokens to collect
|Rewards
|1
|5
|70 Gardening Tokens
|2
|5
|20 dice
|3
|5
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|4
|10
|80 Gardening Tokens
|5
|45
|120 dice
|6
|5
|120 Gardening Tokens
|7
|10
|10-minute Cash Grab
|8
|15
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|9
|10
|150 Gardening Tokens
|10
|120
|250 dice
|11
|15
|Cash
|12
|20
|Green Sticker Pack (One Star)
|13
|20
|180 Gardening Tokens
|14
|25
|Cash
|15
|200
|375 dice
|16
|40
|Five-minute Cash Boost
|17
|30
|Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
|18
|35
|Cash
|19
|40
|210 Gardening Tokens
|20
|400
|700 dice
|21
|45
|10-minute High Roller
|22
|50
|230 Gardening Tokens
|23
|50
|Cash
|24
|55
|Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
|25
|750
|1,200 dice
|26
|55
|Cash
|27
|60
|Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
|28
|65
|250 Gardening Tokens
|29
|70
|100 dice
|30
|600
|Cash
|31
|150
|270 Gardening Tokens
|32
|175
|Cash
|33
|200
|Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
|34
|225
|300 Gardening Tokens
|35
|1,300
|1,800 dice
|36
|300
|20-minute Rent Frenzy
|37
|350
|Cash
|38
|400
|350 Gardening Tokens
|39
|500
|Purple Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
|40
|2,200
|3,000 dice
|41
|550
|20-minute High Roller
|42
|600
|500 Gardening Tokens
|43
|650
|Cash
|44
|700
|800 dice
|45
|1,700
|Cash
|46
|750
|900 dice
|47
|800
|Pink Sticker Pack (Five Stars)
|48
|850
|650 Gardening Tokens
|49
|4,000
|6,500 dice
Drawing from my experience with numerous Monopoly GO events like Road to Riches, I suggest aiming for the final milestones only if you’ve got a solid stash of dice, ideally a few thousand. Landing on token-scoring squares can be challenging, and you risk burning through your dice if you overextend with just a few hundred. If your dice bank seems too lean for the next milestone, it’s wiser to conserve your dice and wait for the next main event or tournament, rather than pushing your luck and potentially coming up short.
Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki for the early list. We are playing through the event and confirming the milestones.