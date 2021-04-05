When will Brawl Stars season 6 begin?

Brawl Stars’ season six, The Gold Armed Gang, is bringing two new Brawlers to the game called Belle and Squeak. A new game mode and a lot of skins will be making their way to the mobile game in the upcoming season as well.

Belle is a sharpshooter who is of chromatic rarity. This means that she will be available in the season six Brawl Pass. Her main attack fires a projectile that bounces off enemies while her super is a super bullet that deals extra damage.

Screengrab via Supercell

Squeak, on the other hand, is a part of Colonel Ruffs’ Star Force. The mythic Brawler will be released into the game a bit later into the season in May 2021. His main attack throws a toy that sticks to walls and enemy Brawlers. His super can be aimed to release a frag grenade that explodes after a short period.

Screengrab via Supercell

The new mode coming with this season is called Knockout. It features best-of-three matches where players have to eliminate all three enemy Brawlers. Brawlers don’t respawn in this mode upon being taken down.

Related: Brawl Stars season 6 is almost here with 2 new Brawlers

When will Brawl Stars season six begin?

Brawl Stars season six is expected to begin on April 12. The season will last until June 2021.

The fifth season of the game will end on April 12, according to the in-game countdown. Based on past patterns, the new season should be available after a short maintenance break.