Brawl Stars season 6 is almost here with 2 new Brawlers

Brawl Stars’ season six is expected to begin on April 12. The Wild West-themed season is called The Gold Armed Gang and is bringing a huge update to the game, which includes two new Brawlers, a game mode, and a lot of skins.

The new Brawlers are called Belle and Squeak, which are of chromatic and mythic rarity, respectively. Here is everything set to arrive in the game in season six.

New Brawlers

Belle

Screengrab via Supercell

Belle is a sharpshooter and an outlaw who robs any bank she can find. As a chromatic Brawler, she will only be available in the season six Brawl Pass.

For her main attack, she fires a long-range projectile that bounces off enemies. Her super is a special bullet that deals extra damage.

Squeak

Screengrab via Supercell

Squeak is an alien who is a part of Colonel Ruffs’ Star Force. He has evolved from the drool of Ruffs’ dog toys. Squeak is of mythic rarity and will be released in May 2021.

His main attack throws a toy, which sticks to enemies and walls due to the drool. Squeak’s super is a frag bomb that can be thrown over a short distance. It explodes after a short period, dealing damage to all Brawlers in a radius around it.

New game mode: Knockout

The new game mode coming in season six is called Knockout. Each match in this three-vs-three mode is divided into three rounds. The first team to reach two rounds will achieve victory.

The goal in each round is to eliminate all three enemy Brawlers. There is a twist, however: Players will not respawn upon being killed in each round.

Skins

Brawl Pass skins

Belle Goldhand

Screengrab via Supercell

Gunslinger Colt

Screengrab via Supercell

Wild West skins

Marshal Ruffs

Screengrab via Supercell

Misfortune Tara

Screengrab via Supercell

Amber de la Vega

Screengrab via Supercell

Quickdraw Edgar

Screengrab via Supercell

Power League skin

The upcoming season of the Power League will reward the Saloon 8-Bit skin. Besides this, players can also get two exclusive profile icons.

Screengrab via Supercell

Golden Week skins

The Golden Week is a cluster of four Japanese holidays from April 29 to May 5. To mark the occasion, Supercell is releasing the Neko Bea and Gold Neko Bea into Brawl Stars.

Neko Bea

Screengrab via Supercell

Gold Neko Bea

Screengrab via Supercell

Other Skins

Lantern Sandy

Screengrab via Supercell

DIY Surge

Screengrab via Supercell

Archvillain Bea (Winner of the Supercell Make campaign)

Screengrab via Supercell

True Gold and Silver skins for Spike, Gene, and Nita

Screengrab via Supercell

Other features

More animated pins are coming with the upcoming season.

The fast forward and rewind option will be coming to replays.

The Duo Showdown mode is coming to the map maker.

