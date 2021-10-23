Supercell reveals upcoming 2021 Brawl-O-Ween event on Brawl Stars

Spooky season is just around the corner, and Supercell has prepared some festivities on Brawl Stars to celebrate Halloween.

Four new skins and event-exclusive game modes will be introduced with the small-scale event in the game, the developer revealed earlier today on Brawl Talk.

Every game mode will be adjusted to suit the spooky season with Brawlers that can become invisible. It will happen for every player in a game, every ten seconds, and for seven seconds.

The invisibility can save or doom the players by helping them escape a bad situation or prevent them from getting kills. Its impact will vary based on luck and timing, so keep an eye out for this change when the event kicks off.

The new skins of this year’s Brawl-o-ween event are Swamp Gene, Ghost Squeak, Headless Rider Stu, and Count Pengula, all Halloween-themed.

Although the developer hasn’t revealed the event’s official release date, it’ll likely kick off next week based on the date the annual event reached the live servers last week.

Then, the upcoming season called Brawlywood will kick off the following week, bringing cosmetic items to collect, a new Brawl pass, and the Chromatic Brawler Lola.

The long-ranged character uses her lizard to shoot stars at enemies, and her super allows her to deploy a doppelganger.

The club rework, on the other hand, was slated to release alongside the upcoming season, but the developer has postponed its launch and will share more about the matter “in November”.