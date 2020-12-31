SK Gaming releases Brawl Stars players Yde and Achille

The org is making some changes ahead of the 2021 season.

SK Gaming has parted ways with Brawl Stars players, Magnus “Yde” Nielsen and “Achille” Baiche, the organization announced today.

SK made the announcement through an emotional video highlighting the year with Achille and Yde. The organization thanked the players for their achievements throughout 2020 and wished them the best for their future.

Today we bid the warmest farewell to two of the @Brawl_esports greats – @Achille_BS_ & @YdeGaming.



Thank you for joining us at the start of our @BrawlStars journey and going above and beyond in all competitions throughout this year! Until we meet again, next time as opponents! pic.twitter.com/ALDkDqBAG9 — SK Gaming (@SKGaming) December 30, 2020

SK has retained head coach Pedro Guijarro and Mustafa “xImSkYRiiKZz” Ibrahim on its Brawl Stars roster.

SK Gaming entered Brawl Stars in March 2020 by signing the ex-roster of PSG Esports. The team had a decent year, with back-to-back qualifications to the Brawl Stars Championship monthly finals. On the back of some consistent performances in the monthly finals, SK was able to secure the third and final European seed to the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020.

In the World Finals, SK dropped out in the semifinals after losing to eventual world champions PSG Esports 3-0.

Supercell has revealed some plans for the 2021 season of Brawl Stars esports. The scene is getting much bigger next year with several new regions being added. There will be seven regions in the Brawl Stars Championship 2021, namely North America/ North LATAM, Europe/ MENA, South LATAM, EECA, SESA/ ANZ, East Asia, and China.

Each region will have a separate monthly final featuring eight teams. The top teams from each region will eventually compete in the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 at the end of the year. Unlike the 2020 World Finals, which featured only eight teams, the 2021 World Finals will have 16 teams competing for a share of the prize pool and the title of world champions.