Supercell unveils Brawl Stars esports plans for 2021

Supercell revealed its plans for the 2021 Brawl Stars Championship today. The competition is expanding significantly next year with more seasons and regions leading up to the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021.

There will be eight open regional seasons next year. Each season will have a separate monthly final for each region. The number of regions has been increased to seven. A new region, EECA has been introduced while the SESA/ANZ and East Asia region will replace APAC in the Brawl Stars Championship.

All the regions in the 2021 Championship are:

North America/ North LATAM

Europe/ MENA

South LATAM

EECA

SESA/ ANZ

East Asia

China

From each region, eight teams will qualify for the monthly finals. At the end of the year, the top teams from each region will battle it out at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 to crown a world champion. Unlike this year, which featured only eight teams, the 2021 World Finals will have 16 teams.

Supercell hasn’t announced the prize pool for the Brawl Stars Championship 2021 yet.

Brawl Stars will also be getting an in-game esports section next year. Players will be able to keep track of the championship directly from the game itself. A similar esports section already exists in Supercell’s other esports title, Clash Royale, where fans can see results.