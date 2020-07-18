How to watch the CRL West spring season 2020 finals

In the Clash Royale League (CRL) spring season finals, Spacestation Gaming and Misfits Gaming will be locking horns to decide the champions of the west.

Both teams won the playoffs held last weekend to advance to the finals of the $75,000 league. Just like the entire season, the finals, which will be on July 18, will be played online to ensure safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is everything you need to know about the CRL West spring season finals 2020.

Format

The teams will be playing a best-of-five set. Each set will be the best-of-three matches.

Here is the flow of sets in the finals.

Set one: Two-vs-two

Set two: One-vs-one

Set three: One-vs-one

Set four: One-vs-one

Set five: King of the Hill three-vs-three

Rosters

Spacestation Gaming

Joshua “Ah Craaaap” Sharon

Nicholas “thegod_rf” Kublin

Samuel “Samuel Bassotto” Henrique

Tsimafei “LaPoKaTi” Lapanik

Misfits Gaming

Georgy “Trainer Diputs” Galvin

Jack “airsurfer” McHugh

James “Wings” Wingard

Michael “Razzer” Roper

Stream

The finals will be live-streamed on the official Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. The finals will begin at 12pm CT.