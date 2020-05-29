How to watch the Clash Royale League West spring season 2020

The Clash Royale League (CRL) West spring season will begin on May 30. Ten teams will be locking horns for a share of the $75,000 prize pool.

The tournament was initially supposed to be an offline event but it’s been moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: How to play Fantasy Royale in Clash Royale

Here’s everything you need to know about the CRL West spring season 2020.

Teams

Screengrab via Supercell

Format

The 10 teams will be split into two groups consisting of five teams each.

Each team will play in a best-of-three round-robin format within its group.

The top three teams from the group stage will advance to the playoffs. The playoffs will be a best-of-five.

The top two teams from the playoffs will compete in the finals on July 18 to crown the champions.

The match format is as follows:

Screengrab via Supercell

Groups

Screengrab via Supercell

Schedule

The CRL West 2020 will start on May 30 and will run every Saturday and Sunday until July 18.

The group stage will be held every week until July 5. One match from Group A and B each will be played in these broadcasts. A total of 20 matches will be played in the group stage.

The playoffs will be held on July 11 and 12 between the top three teams from each group.

The top two teams will play in the CRL West 2020 spring season finals on July 18.

Players can head over to the Clash Royale Esports website to find the complete schedule.

Stream

The entire season will be broadcast on the Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel. The stream will begin every Saturday and Sunday at 12pm CT. The tournament will be streamed in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, and Italian.