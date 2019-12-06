How to play Fantasy Royale in Clash Royale

With the Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2019 just a day away, Fantasy Royale is back in the card-based strategy game. Players can earn a free emote and up to 1,000 gems by playing Fantasy Royale.

Here’s how to reap these rewards:

Open Fantasy Royale by navigating to the esports tab of the news menu of Clash Royale.

A window will open that displays all six participating teams in the CRL World Finals 2019 with their rosters.

Competitors select four players from any of the teams.

Once done, click confirm and that’s it. You’ve created your fantasy team.

Players will be awarded crowns whenever a player on their fantasy roster gets a crown in the World Finals. The Fantasy Royale competitors with the most crowns will be awarded 1,000 gems after the World Finals. The rest of the awards are as follows:

Top score: 1,000 gems

Next 10 percent of scores: 500 Gems

Next 15 percent of scores: 250 Gems

Next 50 percent of scores 100 Gems

Bottom 25 percent of scores: 25 Gems

Players will get a free emote after the World Finals just for participating in Fantasy Royale.

The 2019 CRL World Finals will be held on Dec. 7, when the top six teams from around the world will be locking horns for the $400,000 prize pool.