How to watch the Clash of Clans Worlds Warmup 2021

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 is still a few months away. Ahead of the event, Supercell revealed the World’s Warmup, where 24 clans from around the world will compete for a share of the $40,000 prize pool.

The Clash of Clans Worlds Warmup will happen from March 20 to 21 and March 27 to 28. Of the clans competing, eight are the 2020 World Championship finalists. Eight others have been invited while eight clans have made it through the March Clan War League.

Related: Everything you need to know about the 2021 Clash of Clans World Championship

Here is everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Worlds Warmup.

Format

The teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket to decide the champions.

It will happen in two rounds. The first round will have the eight CWL clans and the invited teams locking horns for victory.

The winners from here will compete with the eight finalists of the World Championship 2020 in round two.

Bracket

Here is the bracket for the Clash of Clans Worlds Warmup 2021.

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official Clash of Clans YouTube channel from 8am CT. It will be cast in English by Judo Sloth and iTzu.