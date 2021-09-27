GodLike Esports signs Free Fire roster

Indian esports organization GodLike Esports has entered Free Fire after signing the roster of Blind Esports.

The team recently won the BOOYAH! League Summer Majors 2021 on Aug. 31. They finished above Total Gaming Esports and TSM to take first place in the competition and pocket $6,000. The roster comprises Nivesh, Ginotra, Akashdip, Bablu, and Abhay.

They also competed in the summer season of the Free Fire Pro League earlier this year and finished in fifth place.

Under GodLike, the roster will now be looking to reach new heights. They are currently competing in the fall season of the Free Fire India Championship, which has a prize pool of Rs. 7,500,000 (about $101,000). After four days of the group stages, they sit at the top of group B. If they continue with this consistency, the team should easily qualify for the finals, which will happen on Oct. 17.

Last month, GodLike also signed the former TSM Entity PUBG Mobile roster for its BGMI lineup. The organization also has a Call of Duty: Mobile roster.