Free Fire reveals character LINK system

Free Fire has revealed a new character system named LINK, which will allow players to earn the characters they want through a new gameplay mechanic. The system will benefit all players by letting them accumulate LINK progress to unlock the characters of their choice.

The LINK system helps players win characters by simply playing Garena’s battle royale. At first, only Free Fire’s current roster will be available. Characters released in the future will become “LINK-able” 90 days after dropping into the game. Players can follow a countdown displayed on the character’s icon to know when they can start playing to earn the new character.

The character of choice will finally be unlocked when the LINK progress is complete. In-game gold will also be enabled to speed up the process and help players unlock their characters faster. When the character is finally unlocked, players will be able to display their achievements with a special card.

Furthermore, the new update will give players the chance to level up their characters by playing the game since gold can now be used to purchase universal character fragments and pet food.

Right now, Free Fire has over 40 playable characters with unique skills and abilities. Many of them are inspired by real-life celebrities, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, DJ Alok, DJ KSHMR, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, and Vietnamese singer Son Tung M-TP.