Free Fire India teases next event with summer music video

The Beach Party event will be released on June 14.

Free Fire India released a summer-themed original music video called “Just Shake It” today to advertise the next Beach Party event, which will start on June 14.

Garena has previously used music videos to promote its game. When the K-pop virtual star Kapella was released in Free Fire, for example, the company promoted the character with the “Pink Killer” music video.

“Just Shake It” tells a love story with a mix of English and Hindi lyrics. It also features a crossover with the video game toward the end of the video.

Free Fire’s Beach Party event will feature new challenges to earn rewards. It’ll also give free cosmetics and other items to players who log in during the event, including the Falco pet, the first flying pet in the game, and a Pineapple grenade skin.

Two summer skins will be featured: Cutie Bubble and Captain Bubble. They can be unlocked by redeeming 1,000 points, which will be earned by completing missions.

The entire schedule and featured rewards for the event can be found here. The Beach Party will end on June 21.