Eight of the best teams from around the world will duke it out for a share of the prize pool and title of world champions during the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020. The tournament will be held on Nov. 21 and 22.

The World Finals will be played from the Brawl Stars studio in Katowice, Poland. The teams, which are unable to travel due to restrictions and safety reasons, will be allowed to compete remotely. Supercell said it understands this will cause latency issues but the safety of the competitors is its “top priority.” The event will not be open to the public.

Here is everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020.

Prize Pool

The tournament has a prize pool of $500,000. This prize pool can go up to $1 million through in-game purchases made by players.

Between Nov. 5 and 12, Supercell will offer some paid in-game items. Proceeds from this can contribute up to $500,000 to the World Finals prize pool. The items that can be purchased include a World Finals pin pack, Challenger Colt skin, and a bundle that offers gems and coins at five times the value.

Here is the prize pool breakdown if it hits a total of $1 million:

First place: $200,000

Second place: $150,000

Third and fourth place: $125,000

Fifth to eight place: $100,000

Teams

Top teams from five different regions around the world have qualified for the 2020 World Finals. These teams had to compete in the in-game challenge, online qualifiers, and monthly finals to accumulate qualification points to the World Finals.

Europe and the Middle East

Codemagic Purple

Qlash

SK Gaming

LATAM South

INTZ

APAC

Jupiter

PSG Esports

China

Nova Esports

North America and LATAM North

Omen Elite

Format

The teams will play in a single-elimination bracket. All matches will be the best-of-five sets with each set being the best-of-five matches. The sets include all modes of the game which are the Gem Grab, Heist, Bounty, Brawl Ball, and Siege.

Schedule

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 will happen on Nov. 21 and 22.

On Nov. 21, the quarterfinals will be played. The semifinals and grand finals, on the other hand, will happen on Nov. 22.

On both days, matches will take place from 3-7am CT.

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed in English on the official Brawl Stars esports YouTube and Twitch channels. Besides this, the tournament will also be streamed in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Spanish, Turkish, Polish, Russian, Italian, and Portuguese.