Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 dates revealed

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 will be played on Nov. 21 and 22, Supercell announced today. Eight teams from around the world will be competing to become the world champion and for a share of the $1 million prize pool.

It still hasn’t been revealed if the World Finals will be played as a LAN or online event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supercell has said that more details about the World Finals will be announced soon. The description in the YouTube video which unveiled the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 mentions that a team will get the chance to “virtually” lift the trophy, suggesting the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 could be an online event.

Eight teams from five different regions around the world will play in the 2020 World Finals. These teams have been decided based on their performance in the eight qualifiers and monthly finals held throughout the year.

So far, seven teams have been locked in at the World Finals.

APAC

Jupiter

PSG Esports

Europe/ Middle East

Codemagic Purple

Qlash

SK Gaming

LATAM South

INTZ

China

Nova Esports

North America/ LATAM North

Will be decided after the NA October Finals tomorrow.

Last year, the Brawl Stars World Finals was held at the G-Star Bexco in Busan, South Korea. Nova Esports emerged as the winners and took home the mammoth’s share of the $250,000 prize pool.