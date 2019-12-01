Clash Royale’s Season 6 to bring new tower skins, card, and arena

Clash Royale’s sixth season will begin on Dec. 2 and it’s packed with a lot of new and exciting stuff.

The season will be bringing three new towers skins. For the first time, one of these tower skins will be available in the free pass royale of the game, giving free-to-play players a chance to unlock it. The other tower skins include the Gingerbread tower, which will be available in the shop, and the Clashmas tower, which will be available with the pass royale.

Screengrab via Supercell

Going with the winter-theme of the coming month, a snowy arena will be added to the game called the Clashmas Arena. Also coming with season six is a new card called the Battle Healer, who rejuvenates her health when out of combat. She also heals her allies and herself when she swings her sword in battle. Two challenges will happen on Dec. 2 and 23 and will allow fans of the game to unlock the new card for free.

Screengrab via Supercell

As usual, there are a few balance changes coming with the new update. The Elixir Golem’s hitspeed is being reduced while the Knight is getting a hitpoint buff. The deployment time of the Three Musketeers has been brought down to two seconds.

With the Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals on Dec. 7, the Fantasy Royale is being brought back to the game. Players will be able to build a fantasy team of their choice and earn rewards when the players on their team earn crowns at the World Finals.