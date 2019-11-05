Clash Royale League World Finals to be held in Los Angeles with a $400,000 prize pool

The 2019 Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals will take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles next month. The tournament will feature six of the best teams from around the world battling for the title of world champions and a share of the $400,000 prize pool.

The top two teams from each of the three CRL regions—Asia, China, and West—will be making their way to the U.S. for the event. The qualified teams are:

CRL West: SK Gaming and Team Liquid

CRL China: Nova Esports and W. EDG Mobile

CRL Asia: OGN Entus and FAV Gaming

The defending champions, Nova Esports, will be looking to defend their throne coming in as the first seed from China. The region will face tough competition from the Western and Asian teams, which ousted them at the World Cyber Games earlier this year.

The tournament is hosted by Supercell in partnership with OGN and is presented by Google Play. It’ll be livestreamed on the Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel.

“We were so humbled by the response to last year’s inaugural CRL World Finals, so we’re overjoyed to bring Worlds stateside for another thrilling competition,” said Clash Royale League commissioner Chris Cho. “We’ve been working hard since last year’s event to make this an even better experience for the Clash Royale community. We can’t wait to see what the world’s top players have in store for both us and fans as they showcase their talents on one of Los Angeles’ most legendary stages.”

The 2019 CRL World Finals begin on Dec. 7.