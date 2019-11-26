Clash Royale pro calls for more info for CRL World Finals 2019

With the Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals two weeks away, Team Liquid’s Frank “Surgical Goblin” Oskam expressed disappointment over Supercell’s lack of information about the event.

The player revealed in a tweet that the teams haven’t been provided any details such as the rules, format, and seeding for the tournament. He also said that they aren’t aware of the prize pool. It could be possible that the player was referring to the prize pool distribution as the prize money has already been revealed by Supercell, which is $400,000.

Surgical Goblin on Twitter World Finals are in less than 2 weeks and we STILL don’t know the rules/format, how the seeding tournament will work and what the prizepool is. Could we please have information? It is not fair for us since we want to prepare the best way possible.. @EsportsRoyaleEN

He also replied to a comment on his tweet, saying said they have been asking Supercell for more details for weeks but have had no success.

Surgical Goblin on Twitter @LampiaoCR @EsportsRoyaleEN Yes🙁 And we have been asking them for weeks..

The Clash Royale League World Finals 2019 will be played at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. Six teams from the Asia, West, and China regions will be participating in the event.