Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 to feature free rewards

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 will run from Nov. 26 to 28 with 16 teams competing for a share of the $1 million prize pool and the title of world champions.

Supercell has revealed a new way for fans to engage with the competition through an event website. Players can visit the website to get all the information for the 2021 World Finals and win exciting rewards. Players need to sign in to the website using their Supercell IDs. Any rewards won will be credited to their Brawl Stars accounts.

Related: Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 will use different servers to ensure competitive fairness

Through the event website, players will be able to build a bracket and predict the winners. Correctly doing so will give players points that can be used for in-game goods. The rewards on the event website include pins and the Catburglar Jessie Skin from the Brawl Stars World Finals. Players will also be able to vote for the World Finals MVP through the website.

The 2021 World Finals will take place from Nov. 26 to 28. The 16 teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket to determine the winners. Some teams will be competing in the event from Bucharest, Romania. The teams who weren’t able to travel to the venue can compete remotely as well.