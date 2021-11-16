Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 will use different servers to ensure competitive fairness

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2021, which, will take place from Nov. 26 to 28, will utilize servers that are the fairest to all players in the match to ensure similar ping for everyone.

Last year during the 2020 World Finals, players ran into some ping problems as they were competing against teams from around the world. This year, however, Supercell will be working to ensure that this doesn’t happen.

Kim Jensen, who is a part of Supercell’s competitive play team, revealed in a tweet that different servers will be used in the 2021 World Finals. Based on the two teams who are facing each other, the fairest server which ensures an equal ping for all players will be used.

How will we handle latency issues for WF? We will direct matches to take place on the server location we deem the most fair for both sides.



I don't have much else to share on that topic, but this should be a vast improvement over 2020. — Kim J (@elf3z) November 15, 2021

While the 2020 World Finals was completely played online, Supercell is hosting this year in a hybrid format. The company has invited all teams to travel to Bucharest, Romania to compete in the event. All teams which agree to this have to be fully vaccinated with a WHO-recognized vaccine or the Sputnik V. Players who don’t wish to travel or aren’t vaccinated can compete remotely.

This will certainly come as a relief to players who weren’t able to travel to Romania for the World Finals. Supercell hasn’t revealed the exact list of teams who will be competing from the venue yet.

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 will feature 16 teams from around the world competing for a share of the $1 million prize pool and the title of world champions.