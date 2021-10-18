Everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021

The 2021 Brawl Stars World Finals are almost here. From Nov. 26 to 28, 16 teams from across the globe will be competing for the title of world champions and a share of the prize pool.

The event will be broadcast from Bucharest, Romania. Supercell has invited all teams to compete in the event live from Bucharest but they have the option to play remotely, too. All players must be vaccinated with a WHO-recognized vaccine or the Sputnik V. There will be no audience at the World Finals to ensure the safety of players and the staff at the event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Brawl Stars World Finals.

Prize pool

The 2021 Brawl Stars World Finals features a base prize pool of $500,000. This can be doubled, however, by purchasing World Finals-themed items that will be available in-game from Oct. 22 to 24. Proceeds from these purchases will contribute to the prize pool, which can go up to a maximum of $1 million.

Teams

To qualify for the event, teams participated in monthly qualifiers and finals throughout the year to get qualification points. The top teams from each region with the most points have made it to the Brawl Stars World Finals.

Latam South

INTZ

Aphelion Esports

North America and LATAM North

Tribe Gaming NA

STMN Esports

East Asia

ZETA Division

Queen Nai

EECA

Na’Vi

SESA and ANZ

Team Flash

EMEA

SK Gaming

AC Milan Qlash

Reply Totem

Tribe Gaming EU

BK ROG Esports

China

Nova Esports

Trick of China

TIG Origin

Format

The tournament will feature a single-elimination bracket. Every match except for the finals will be the best of five sets. The finals will be the best of seven sets.