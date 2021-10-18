Everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021

The 2021 Brawl Stars World Finals are almost here. From Nov. 26 to 28, 16 teams from across the globe will be competing for the title of world champions and a share of the prize pool.
The event will be broadcast from Bucharest, Romania. Supercell has invited all teams to compete in the event live from Bucharest but they have the option to play remotely, too. All players must be vaccinated with a WHO-recognized vaccine or the Sputnik V. There will be no audience at the World Finals to ensure the safety of players and the staff at the event.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Brawl Stars World Finals.
Prize pool
The 2021 Brawl Stars World Finals features a base prize pool of $500,000. This can be doubled, however, by purchasing World Finals-themed items that will be available in-game from Oct. 22 to 24. Proceeds from these purchases will contribute to the prize pool, which can go up to a maximum of $1 million.
Teams
To qualify for the event, teams participated in monthly qualifiers and finals throughout the year to get qualification points. The top teams from each region with the most points have made it to the Brawl Stars World Finals.
Latam South
- INTZ
- Aphelion Esports
North America and LATAM North
- Tribe Gaming NA
- STMN Esports
East Asia
- ZETA Division
- Queen Nai
EECA
- Na’Vi
SESA and ANZ
- Team Flash
EMEA
- SK Gaming
- AC Milan Qlash
- Reply Totem
- Tribe Gaming EU
- BK ROG Esports
China
- Nova Esports
- Trick of China
- TIG Origin
Format
The tournament will feature a single-elimination bracket. Every match except for the finals will be the best of five sets. The finals will be the best of seven sets.